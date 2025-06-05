The Point, June 5, 2025: Resources support Gainesville stray cats

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

(Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Local resources support stray cats in Gainesville. "Stray cats that roam the Gainesville streets face harsh conditions and uncertain futures. Local residents and organizations are stepping up to make a difference."

• WUFT News: UF Board of Trustees to meet following failed presidential selection. "The UF Board of Trustees has a meeting scheduled for Thursday morning, but the agenda makes no mention of what’s next for the university’s presidency."

• Florida Storms: Saharan dust: the good and the bad. "On average, a new plume or layer arrives in the Western Hemisphere about once a week or every other week, but their density can significantly vary."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School board delays Newberry charter contract to June 9. "The decision came during a regular meeting on the last day of school with over 40 items filling the agenda, which Board Chair Sarah Rockwell said was one of their fullest ever."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU requests Gainesville leaders stop special election plans. "The Gainesville City Commission is expected to take a first vote on the special election Thursday afternoon at its regular meeting. If the special election ordinance passes a second vote later in June, the city would coordinate with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office to conduct the election, which would likely cost over $200,000."

• Gainesville Sun ($): As Florida's fluoride ban nears, Gainesville dentists encourage treatments, lifestyle changes. "Gainesville dentist Dr. Bert Hughes said he and his dental assistant Natalie Goodson have created an informational page meant to encourage patients, especially those who live rural areas of North Central Florida who don't have access to natural fluoridated water, to incorporate fluoride daily."

Around the state

WUFT News File Image

• Associated Press: Judge largely denies request to block restrictions on getting measures on Florida’s ballot. "The order means that at least for now, the campaigns will largely have to operate under the new restrictions as they try to gather enough signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot."

• WLRN-Miami: DeSantis pick named Commissioner of Education — again. "Governor Ron DeSantis has advanced his vision for a more conservative education system in Florida: His recommendation for Anastasios 'Stasi' Kamoutsas to be Commissioner of Education was unanimously approved Wednesday by the state Board of Education."

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge blocks 2024 Florida law aimed at keeping children off social media platforms. "The law seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social media accounts on certain platforms — though it would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts. Children under 14 could not open accounts."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Former congressman David Jolly launches gubernatorial run as Democrat. "Former Republican Congressman David Jolly left the GOP amid the rise of the MAGA movement over six years ago. Now, he’s switched his party affiliation to Democrat and has announced he will be running for Florida Governor in 2026."

• News Service of Florida: Lawmakers race against the clock to work out their budget differences. "Leaders expressed confidence as the committees began hammering out issues in budget areas such as health and human services, the environment, transportation, education, criminal justice and agriculture."

• Central Florida Public Media: Hospice chaplain provides comfort in life's final moments. "As a hospice chaplain, she works with patients with life expectancies between 6-12 months from the time she first meets them. While reaching the end of their lives, Avika provides a wide range of support to patients and their families. She doesn’t just focus on her patient’s imminent deaths, but on providing comfort for them as they near life’s final moments."

• WLRN-Miami: Fort Lauderdale’s Suzie Toot tap dances her way to drag’s biggest stage. "With a vermillion bob and bright blue eyeshadow, the Broward performer tap danced her way into this year's season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, beating thousands of others who audition for one of 14 spots on the cult variety TV show. And she grabbed the chance with both satin-gloved hands — earning a top four finish."



From NPR News

• Politics: Trump issues new travel ban covering a dozen countries

• National: The Trump administration is working on a plan for time limits on rental aid

• World: Vietnam ends its longstanding 2-child policy

• Politics: Trump's bill adds $2.4 trillion to deficit over 10 years, per nonpartisan analysis

• Health: Some federal workers lost health coverage they had paid for. A Democrat wants answers

• Health: Medicare negotiations underway to lower prices for next batch of drugs

• Education: In hearings, McMahon faces questions about the shrinking federal role in schools and colleges

• Technology: OpenAI takes down covert operations tied to China and other countries

• National: Operation Rainbow Space Baby: An astronaut's journey with IVF

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.