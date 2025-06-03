The Point, June 3, 2025: Geoengineering: Climate fix or risky business?

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: A tourniquet for the planet? "Scientists say it’s important to research geoengineering – large-scale attempts to cool the planet to fight climate change – in case we ever need it. But the technologies are risky. Florida will soon outlaw testing them in state airspace."

• WUFT News: Cedar Island resident who lost home to Hurricane Helene on picking up the pieces. "WUFT followed up with Cedar Island resident Jody Griffis about how he's picking up the pieces after Hurricane Helene. 'It just knocks the air out of you,' Griffis said after he returned home after Helene hit. 'Like I say, we're fighters, we're survivors. But you don't ever expect to see that.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: PAC joins legal case over Alachua County districts, 2024 referendum. "Chaired by Stafford Jones, the PAC spent between $200,000 and $250,000 during the 2022 election, where voters selected a single-member district structure with 51.5% of the vote."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua commissioner objects to officials’ private interim city manager support. "Members of the Alachua City Commission attempted to appoint Assistant City Manager Rodolfo Valladares as interim city manager outside of a publicly noticed meeting and without action of the full commission, according to an email from Commissioner Jacob Fletcher to the other commissioners, city manager and city attorney."

• WCJB: Gainesville Police officers investigating after dead body pulled out of burning apartment. "When Gainesville Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a man dead inside with a gunshot wound. After searching the apartment, police officers found a gun inside."

• WCJB: Community swimming pool in Lake City reopens after major renovations. "The Jared Allison Aquatic Complex now has a cooler pool deck to prevent burning feet, updated locker rooms, music, and an updated look."

• The Alligator: What to expect from the Board of Governors vote on Ono. "The 17-member Board of Governors oversees the State University System of Florida and plays the final role in confirming public university presidents."

• WUSF-Tampa: Why so much recent turnover for presidents at Florida's public universities? "There are a dozen state universities in Florida — and half of them have or will soon have new presidents. Some of these picks have caused an uproar due to their ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis."

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis signs bills targeting 'squatters' in commercial properties, hotels. "Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation aimed at speeding up the process of removing 'squatters' from residential locations. On Monday, he signed a pair of bills expanding that focus to commercial properties and hotels."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Saharan dust cloud to blanket Florida: it’s normal, and it’ll happen again. "It’s not sand, exactly, but it was in the Sahara Desert a few days earlier. How the microns-wide dust particles get from there to here is an amazing voyage."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Florida Fish and Wildlife shares tips to avoid Florida black bears. "As the start of summer draws closer, Florida residents should expect more activity from black bears. Juvenile bears could be spotted in unexpected areas as they leave their mothers’ home ranges."

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: Teen driving risks surge during 100 deadliest days, expert offers advice for parents. "This time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers. It’s the time when car crashes involving teens tend to spike."

• WFLA-Tampa: Rays Shortstop Wander Franco on trial in Dominican Republic. "Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Wander Franco appeared in a Dominican courtroom on Monday to answer to charges he had sex with an underage girl."

• News Service of Florida: New law requires restaurants to warn you about fees. "Restaurants will have to make clear to customers upfront when they will be hit with automatic tips or service fees, under a bill signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis."

• WFLA-Tampa: Body found floating near Clearwater bridge in 1993 identified through 18th-century ancestral connections. "Through genetic genealogy, researchers with Moxxy Forensic Investigations were able to determine some familial connections stretching back to Gleed’s ancestors — including a couple who lived in Bristol, England, before America was even founded."



• Education: Trump's budget calls for a 15% funding cut to the Education Department

• Immigration: Homeland Security pulls down list of 'sanctuary' cities and counties after backlash

• Immigration: Raids and revenge tips: Inside ICE's Puerto Rico deportation operation

• National: Researchers say the true cost of prisons and jails is higher than many realize

• World: Months after a martial law crisis, South Koreans vote for a new president

• Law: A Manson Family member was recommended for parole again. But she's not free just yet

• World: Mount Etna erupts, shooting a massive ash cloud into the sky and raising alerts

• Science: These researchers think the sludge in your home may help save the planet

• Health: Miracle balm or cow pie? What's behind the beef tallow skincare trend

Sofia Dinka curated today's edition of The Point.