The Point, May 16, 2025: Gainesville moves forward with red light cameras

The Gainesville City Commission met at City Hall on Thursday, May 15, to discuss the installation of red-light traffic cameras. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Gainesville Commissioners press on for red-light traffic cameras. "The city of Gainesville is working alongside the Gainesville Police Department and the Gainesville Department of Transportation in efforts to improve public safety. One of these measures includes the installation of pilot red-light traffic cameras at two intersections: Northwest 23rd Avenue at Northwest Sixth Street, and Northeast 39th Avenue at Northeast Waldo Road."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville City Commission votes for special election to retry utility referendum. "The Gainesville City Commission voted 6-1 Thursday to prepare a special election for November 2026 to present for a second time its ballot referendum to eliminate Section 7 of the city’s charter and return management of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) to the commission."

• WCJB: Melrose residents express fear after beloved grocery store replaced by liquor store. "After more than 50 years serving the community, Williamson’s Food Store was recently sold, and in its place, a liquor store has opened. Sam’s Liquor Store began operating this week in the same building across from a local school, prompting concern from residents."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU Authority OKs water rate increase, keeps city contribution flat for 2026 budget. "CEO Ed Bielarski said the budget is lean as the authority works to make the utility fiscally healthy. Key metrics from the current budget will remain flat, like electric rates, gas rates and the $8.5 million general service contribution (GSC) sent to the city."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): Marion County roads: Second motorcyclist death in less than 24 hours. "A man riding a motorcycle was killed May 15 in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Marion. This was the second motorcyclist death in less than 24 hours in the county. Here's what we know about the latest traffic fatality."

Around the state

Paul Sancya / AP A public water fountain is seen Friday, March 28, 2025, in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis signs measure banning fluoridation in Florida's public water systems. "Communities across the U.S. have added the mineral to drinking water for decades to prevent tooth decay. But in Florida, that will have to stop on July 1, when a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on Thursday takes effect."

• News Service of Florida: Florida's budget impasse continues as talks won't resume until after Memorial Day holiday weekend. "Florida Senate President Ben Albritton wrote in a memo that he believes they are making progress but are not in a position to begin the budget conference next week."

• Miami Herald: Floods of trouble: Climate change is coming for Florida’s real estate. Why don’t prices reflect it? "It’s a paradox of South Florida’s super-heated real estate market: When homeowners like Cruz move out because of growing flood risks, somebody else always seems willing to move in — and often at a much higher price."

• News Service of Florida: Florida wildlife managers will consider a black bear hunt in December. "The proposal would allow the first hunt since October 2015 to run from the first Saturday in December through the last Sunday in December, with future hunts held each year between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31."

• WUSF-Tampa: Author Craig Pittman on quirky — and hilarious — Florida food stories. "Pizza fraud, fried mullet masquerading as a bird and produce used as weapons. For Craig Pittman, it’s all in a day’s work."

From NPR News

• Law: Supreme Court justices appear divided in birthright citizenship arguments

• National: DHS asks for 20,000 National Guard troops to assist in deportations

• World: The outlook for Ukraine-Russia talks fades, as Putin skips out

• Business: Walmart says higher prices from tariffs coming as soon as this month

• Health: A promising genetic treatment tailor-made for a baby born with a rare disorder

• National: Harvard learned it has an authentic Magna Carta. In 1946, it paid less than $28 for it

• Business: Max will once again be HBO Max. Yes, it's aware of the irony

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.