The Point, May 15, 2025: Two sentenced in perjury case involving Pedro Bravo

The stories near you

Pedro Bravo stood trial for murder in the 2012 killing of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. An Alachua County jury in August 2014 convicted him on multiple counts, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. (Pool file photo/The Gainesville Sun)

• WUFT News: Two people sentenced in fraud, perjury case involving Pedro Bravo. "Two people accused of lying in a case against convicted murderer Pedro Bravo were sentenced this week. Bravo was found dead in prison in March."

• Florida Storms: Tropical outlooks from the National Hurricane Center start today. "Starting today, you will hear about potential systems or disturbances more often. These tropical outlooks are issued 4 times daily at 2 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., and 8 p.m. They highlight a short and long-term look, 2-day and 7-day."

• WCJB: 1 year later: Victims of deadly Marion County bus crash remembered; ‘eight innocent lives were lost’. "It’s been one year since the deadly bus crash, which left eight dead and dozens injured. One doctor says this was one of the biggest mass casualty events he’s worked."

• Mainstreet Daily News: North Central Florida homeless count reports 128-person increase from 2024. "The North Central Florida Continuum of Care (CoC) released final data from its January point-in-time homelessness survey, showing 887 homeless individuals across a six-county area."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County agrees to new Regional Transit System spending contract. "The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted Tuesday on the next version of its agreement to support Gainesville’s Regional Transit System (RTS) bus routes and asked that the city return weekend service to GRACE Marketplace and the Gainesville Regional Airport."

• Florida Storms: Summer-like heat: Florida's temperatures soar into the weekend. "If you anxiously await summer, this week ends with a nice preview. Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 90s across many locations, and the humidity might make them feel like they were in the triple digits."

Around the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking during a campaign event when he was running for president on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Waukee, Iowa. DeSantis is now urging for lowering the property tax in Florida. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis rejects Florida House request to appear at property tax hearing. "The House and Senate don't seem close on a budget deal. The House and Gov. Ron DeSantis don't seem close, period."

• News Service of Florida: Florida appeals court strikes down abortion 'waiver' law for minors, deems it unconstitutional. "Citing parental rights, a Florida appeals court Wednesday ruled that a law that can allow minors to have abortions without their parents’ consent is unconstitutional."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: John Morgan continues to flirt with Florida gubernatorial run. "Famous billionaire personal injury attorney John Morgan has been publicly flirting with the idea of running for governor in 2026. He recently stoked those flames as the guest speaker at Capitol City Tiger Bay’s Wednesday luncheon."

• WUSF-Tampa: Here are 5 tips to combat misinformation on social media. "About half of the adults in the United States get their news from social media. But with the convenience of accessing and sharing content, social media has also made it easier for misinformation and disinformation to spread."

• News Service of Florida: Broward County judge Gary Farmer suspended indefinitely. "The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended Broward County Circuit Judge Gary Farmer, a former Senate Democratic leader, after an investigative panel accused him of 'pervasive and extensive' behavior demonstrating 'unfitness to hold office.'"

• WLRN-Miami: First reef completed in Monroe County's $10 million artificial reef project. "In 2023, the state awarded a $10 million grant to Monroe County and the Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to construct, monitor and maintain an artificial reef program. The network is expected to relieve pressure on natural reefs, provide new fishing and diving opportunities and establish a long-term stable marine habitat."



From NPR News

• Law: A once-fringe theory on birthright citizenship comes to the Supreme Court

• Media: Under attack, public media makes its case to Congress and the courts

• Health: The Environmental Protection Agency delays limits on PFAS in drinking water

• Politics: Republicans voice concern over Trump's support for a new Air Force One from Qatar

• Law: A federal appeals panel has made enforcing the Voting Rights Act harder in 7 states

• Education: What to know about a federal proposal to help families pay for private school

• Law: The Menendez brothers are one step closer to freedom. What to know about their case

• World: The all-female free divers of Jeju island have a 'superpower' in their genes

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.