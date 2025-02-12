The Point, Feb. 12, 2025: Climate change's effect on Florida real estate

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Debris is piled outside Park Place Motel located at 211 Second Street in Cedar Key, approximately 400 ft. away from Cedar Key Beach, after Hurricane Helene. (Scarlling Manzanarez/WUFT News)

WUFT is launching a three part series about the lasting impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. ‘Will climate change dampen demand for Florida residential real estate’ explores the fluctuating housing market and prices when tragedy sweeps through the state. As major metropolitan cities on Florida’s east coast see a steady decline in housing purchases, homes more inland experience an influx of people wanting to escape, while others stay in the town they’ve called home despite being a target for hurricanes.

The stories near you

• WUFT News: Putnam County School District addresses overcrowding at five of its schools. "According to the Florida Department of Education’s 2002 amendment to the state constitution, the maximum number of students in core classrooms varies by grade but should not exceed 25 pupils. In Putnam County, four elementary schools and one high school have failed to meet this standard."

• WUFT News: Three resign from City of Alachua’s planning office. "The resignations of Director of Planning and Development Kathy Windburn and principal planners Justin Tabor and Adam Hall come during a steep period of growth in the city. In 2024, the city approved more than 1,500 lots to be developed."

• WUFT News: Lessons from African American antiquity. "Antique shops and academics discuss what is happening to Black memorabilia as Florida plans its Black History Museum."

• Fresh Take Florida: Bill to outlaw abandoning pets during disasters clears first hurdle. "The Senate Criminal Justice Committee approved the bill 8-0 during a brief hearing in Tallahassee. The bill’s sponsor in the Senate referred to the proposal as 'Trooper's Law,' named after the dog tied to a pole in standing water along Interstate 75 near Tampa before a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved him."

• WUFT News: "Kidnapping Inc.": Film uses humor to confront a harsh reality. "'Kidnapping Inc.,' directed by Bruno Mourral, who was born and raised in the capital Port-au-Prince, was the first Haitian film to be shown at Sundance, an annual film festival that aims to promote independent films from around the world."

• The Alligator: UF responds to audit findings on former President Ben Sasse’s spending. "In a response to the Florida Auditor General’s recently released findings on former UF President Ben Sasse identifying overall unnecessary spending, the university acknowledged some wrongdoing but defended itself with a seven-page memo."

Around the state

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez opens Special Session 3 on illegal immigration Tuesday in Tallahassee. (The Florida Channel)

• Central Florida Public Media: Lawmakers take up compromise immigration bill in special session this week. "The fight over who has the authority to curb illegal immigration in Florida resulted in a third special session in less than a month Tuesday as the Florida Legislature convened in Tallahassee."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill to make 'Gulf of America' official in state laws. "Just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America,' Florida Republicans are proposing legislation to do the same in their own state."

• WLRN-Miami: Will a lower insurance rate lead to lower premiums for Florida homeowners? "For the tens of thousands of homeowners in South Florida who rely on Citizens Property Insurance to cover their homes, the news of lower rates came as long hoped for relief last week. But does it mean paying less for insurance when the next bill comes?"

• Florida Storms: Red Tide worries Southwest residents and visitors: what is it? what's happening? "Red Tide is not new to Florida. A prolonged Red Tide event in 2018 lasted over 10 months. During this period, the Red Tide was extreme, killing thousands of fish, sting rays, manatees, dolphins, and turtles. Once these toxins occur, there is not much we can do about them, at least in the short term."

• Central Florida Public Media: Proposed federal law aims to keep better track of sinkhole locations, causes. "Sinkholes are common in Florida, largely due to the limestone, dolomite and other types of porous rock underlying much of the state, according to the United States Geological Survey. But statewide and at the national level, no comprehensive sinkhole database is currently maintained and made available to the public."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Franklin County residents urge the state to reopen oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay. "When officials voted to ban wild harvesting back in 2020, it was touted as a way to restore the depleted oyster population after the BP oil spill. However, Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones said at last week's legislative delegation meeting that his community is overly reliant on tourism to generate income."



From NPR News

• Health: Judge orders restoration of federal health websites

• World: Trump pushes plan to take Gaza and relocate Palestinians in meeting with Jordan's king

• National: Jan. 6 video evidence has 'disappeared' from public access, media coalition says

• Law: Court drops remaining classified documents appeal against Trump's aides

• Media: White House blocks AP from event for using 'Gulf of Mexico'

• Culture: PBS shutters DEI office

• Health: Canned tuna sold at Costco, Trader Joe's recalled over botulism risk

• Religion: The pope rebukes Trump over migrant deportations and refutes VP Vance's theology

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.