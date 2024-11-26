The Point, Nov. 26, 2024: Ocala woman who shot neighbor gets 25 years

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Bruce Ackerman/AP / Ocala Gazette Pool Defendant Susan Lorincz, left, who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute, weeps during her sentencing hearing Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Ocala, Fla. (Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette via AP, Pool)

• WUFT News: White Florida woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting Black neighbor in lengthy dispute. "Susan Lorincz, 60, was convicted in August of killing Ajike 'A.J.' Owens, 35, by firing a single shot from her .380-caliber handgun in June 2023. She had faced a maximum of 30 years behind bars."

• WCJB: Cross City leader accused of stealing Fentanyl from ambulance. "An audit of the medication tracking system found Fulford signed boxes out to himself for no reason. He claimed the missing six vials were used on a call number that did not exist in the system."

• The Alligator: GRU to eliminate lead in water service lines by 2034. "On Nov. 15, over 40,000 of Gainesville Regional Utilities customers received a letter saying their service line material is unknown — meaning it could be made of lead, which fostered confusion among those on the receiving end."

• WCJB: 'It is in a state of chaos': Archer city leaders receive financial update, several concerns cited. "Newberry’s Dallas Lee is working with Archer city commissioners as their financial consultant. He gave a presentation recapping issues he found while surveying their finances. No action was taken."

• WUFT News: Limitless legends: Soccer team offers girl with limited muscle control a chance at the game. "Diagnosed after years of uncertainty and hospital visits, Harper's condition leaves her non-verbal and with limited muscle control. Her mother, Leslie Youmans, once mourned the loss of the life she envisioned for her daughter. But that changed when Harper joined the Limitless Legends Football Club, an adaptive soccer team created by physical therapist Amanda Guevara."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Rodney Long has been a Thanksgiving hero in Alachua County for nearly two decades. "Held Thursday morning in the parking lot at The Oaks Mall, the giveaway served about 2,000 vehicles that will impact an estimated 8,000 individuals, Long said."

• WUSF-Tampa: Deadline to apply for FEMA aid and SBA disaster loans related to Helene and Milton is extended. "Homeowners and renters may be able to get help for displacement, home repairs, property losses, and other uninsured or underinsured expenses, according to a news release. If you had damage from Helene and Milton, you must apply separately for both and include the dates of the damage for each."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Trump backs Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis for open Congressional seat. "Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has thrown his hat in the ring to take the Panhandle Congressional seat previously held by Matt Gaetz. He has already been endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump."

From NPR News

• Law: Judge grants dismissal of Jan. 6 case against Trump

• Health: Long COVID patients push to see federal research refocused on treatments

• National: Dirt-cheap toys imported into U.S. can be dangerous, group says. Here's what to know

• Health: The eradication of small pox may have the set stage for the mpox outbreak

• Business: Macy's says an employee hid as much as $154 million in expenses

• History: The price America paid for its first big immigration crackdown

• National: Ocean explorers hoped they photographed Amelia Earhart's plane. Turns out it's a rock

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.