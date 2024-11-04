The Point, Nov. 4, 2024: Florida women voters outnumber men so far

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Early voting signs are seen outside the Reitz Union at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Ella Thompson/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida women voters turning out in larger numbers than men, so far. "The new analysis is based on government data that show who has voted so far – but not how they voted. Democrats in Florida have said they expect a higher than usual turnout by women – even among Republican women voters – because of the proposed constitutional amendment that would reverse tough limits on abortions passed by the GOP-led Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis."

• WUFT News: FWC dismisses group's complaint about captive Williston elephant and its missing tusk. "FWC inspected Two Tails three days after the filing and found 'no welfare concerns,' according to an agency report dated Oct. 18. The report did not recommend any disciplinary action against the ranch or Zerbini, and dismissed FACE’s request for Asha’s seizure."

• Florida Storms: Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 forms in the Caribbean. "This label is given to systems that are still very disorganized but with a high potential to develop further and become stronger. Most importantly, this label allows the National Hurricane Center to officially start advisories to warn the public about imminent impacts ahead."

• WUFT News: UF cancels academic symposium on Israeli war in Gaza. "Organizers for a conference on the Israeli war in Gaza had to scramble when officials at the University of Florida said the event could no longer take place on campus, less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to start."

• WUFT News: While Marion County kids looked for treats, deputies checked in with hundreds of sex offenders. "The county has around 210 registered offenders or predators under supervision, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender registry."

• WUFT News: Q&A: Rescue looks to overcome spat with county, break “power breed” stigma. "Pimentel’s shelter focuses on finding families for abandoned and neglected “power breeds” – that is, dogs facing higher rates of neglect, abandonment and euthanasia, often due to the stigma of being violent animals. Pet euthanasia in the U.S. last year reached its highest annual figure since 2020, with more than 3,000 cases in Florida alone, according to Axios."

• WUFT News: Residents of a Gainesville neighborhood band together for hurricane cleanup. "Cooper and his neighbors organized their own efforts, working five hours a day over four days to clear their properties. However, there are additional concerns over the impact of remaining debris."

Around the state

Common mail-in ballots are forgetting to sign the envelope or not providing a matching signature. (WUSF Public Media)

• WUSF-Tampa: Was your mail-in ballot received? Here’s how to check. "You should check the status of your mail-in ballot to make sure your vote will count this year. Check your local Supervisor of Elections website to make sure there are no issues with your signature."

• WUSF-Tampa: USF's final election survey looks at misinformation, voters concerns and their stress levels. "With one day left until Election Day, voter focus has shifted regarding key issues like abortion and immigration – but inflation remains the top issue when it comes to the presidential election."

• Associated Press: Prisoners plead for air conditioning in lawsuit against Florida corrections department. "A lawsuit filed this week by the prison reform advocacy group Florida Justice Institute says that extreme heat in unairconditioned cells at a prison near the Florida Everglades has contributed to the deaths of four people and that state officials have failed to take 'meaningful action' to mitigate the risk posed to the elderly and disabled inmates in their care."

• Central Florida Public Media: Two dead, seven injured after Halloween night shooting in downtown Orlando. "OPD released video from the scene that shows hundreds of people milling about downtown, many of them in Halloween costumes. A man walking through the crowd appears to casually raise a pistol and shoot someone."

• Associated Press: Will people leave Florida after devastating hurricanes? History suggests not. "Up and down Florida's storm-battered Gulf Coast, residents are making the same calculations about whether they should stay or go. Can they afford to rebuild? What will insurance cover? People considering moving to Florida are contemplating whether it's worth the risk to come to a hurricane-prone state."

• Miami Herald ($): Here’s how much OSHA wants to fine two companies in fatal Fort Lauderdale crane collapse. "The federal investigation into April’s Fort Lauderdale crane crash found five workplace safety violations by two companies that led to one death. Proposed fine: $61,299, 'the maximum amount that OSHA can legally recommend,' the U.S. Department of Labor said."

• Central Florida Public Media: Grand jury finds Kissimmee PD has ‘a culture of silence’ that covers up misconduct. "The report stems from an excessive-force investigation that led to felony battery, witness tampering and other charges against Andrew Baseggio. The former Kissimmee officer was indicted on Aug. 1 and has pleaded not guilty."

• Associated Press: St. Petersburg approves $6.5 million to clean and protect Tropicana Field after Milton. "The translucent fiberglass dome of the ballpark was shredded by the storm Oct. 9, leaving in doubt whether it can be repaired in time to open the 2025 season. Major League Baseball wants the Rays to play home games in the area if the ballpark isn't ready, probably at one of several local spring training sites."



From NPR News

• National: Former Louisville detective found guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

• Election: For the formerly incarcerated, voting for the first time is also about those who can't

• National: An influencer thought someone dropping off ballots was ‘suspect.’ It was the postman

• Health: An 'unprecedented' good news story about a potentially deadly viral outbreak

• Election: Fake videos from Russian propagandists aim to raise tensions ahead of Election Day

• National: Montana camper offered his killer a beer — and it held suspect's DNA, sheriff says

• Politics: Susan B. Anthony broke the law by voting in 1872. In 2024, women honor her courage

• Business: A new copyright rule lets McDonald's fix its own broken ice cream machines

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.