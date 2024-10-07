The Point, Oct. 7, 2024: Milton expected to be Category 4 hurricane

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Florida Storms: Milton expected to be a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida. "The National Hurricane Center expects Milton to continue to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane and impact hurricane weary Florida on Wednesday."

• WUFT News: Alachua County declares local state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton. "The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners issued an order Sunday afternoon to declare a local state of emergency in Alachua County in preparation for Hurricane Milton. This is the second time within 12 days that the county has declared a local state of emergency."

• WUFT News: Gainesville reflects on the first anniversary of Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. "Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killed nearly 1,200 people. It’s a day often referred to as Israel’s version of 9/11. WUFT spoke with members of Gainesville’s Jewish and Israeli communities to find out what the day means to them."

• WUFT News: ‘Every day has felt like Oct. 7’: Gainesville residents still feel devastated by losses in Israeli and Palestinian communities. "The year-long Israel-Palestine conflict has left students, community members and religious leaders reflecting on the devastation and loss that has affected Jewish and Arab communities."

• WUFT News: Israeli Defense Force soldiers return to their studies after putting their lives on hold for service. "They put their academic careers on hold, packed their bags and returned home to fight in the Israeli Defense Forces. Now, with the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict today (Monday), the two men struggle to balance their academic programs and commitments to service."

• Ocala Star Banner: Lawsuit against Sheriff Billy Woods and jail personnel concerning inmate's death settled. "A lawsuit filed against Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and jail officials regarding an inmate's death in 2022 has been settled for $150,000, according to the sheriff's office."

• The Alligator: UF students lead their own debate ahead of fall general elections. "During the debate, multiple students who originally declined to participate felt compelled to include themselves in the conversation. Even when the debate ended at 5:30 p.m., students continued their conversations in a respectful environment."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• Politico: Florida prepares to evacuate millions of people ahead of another hurricane. "Florida is facing the threat of another major hurricane making landfall in the state, prompting state emergency officials to prepare for the evacuation of potentially more than 6 million residents as the state still recovers from its last direct hit."

President Joe Biden (center) receives an operational briefing from John Louk (left), director of emergency management in Taylor County, on the damage from Hurricane Helene in Keaton Beach, Florida, on Thursday, as Sen. Rick Scott (right) looks on. (Susan Walsh/AP)

• WUSF-Tampa: Debris disposal is a priority as Hurricane Milton heads toward storm-battered area. "State and local leaders are prioritizing the removal of debris from Hurricane Helene as another powerful storm bears down on the region."

• USA Today ($): When is the deadline to register to vote in Florida? You have until Monday to register if you haven't already. "Haven't registered to vote yet? You have less than 48 hours left to do so. The general election is a little less than a month away, however some important election deadlines are coming up even quicker."

• Central Florida Public Media: Governor DeSantis says Milton could be an 'I-4' storm. Here's what to know. "During a press conference on Sunday, DeSantis warned Milton could be an “I-4 storm,” meaning it could whip across Central Florida after making landfall on Florida’s West Coast."

• Central Florida Public Media: OneBlood in need of donations as people prep for what will be Hurricane Milton. "Donations are needed to stock hospitals for emergency patients, along with patients who are already receiving treatment for cancer and other conditions."

• Palm Beach Post ($): Palm Beach County prosecutors to combat 'alarming rise' in hate crimes with new task force. "Statewide data collected by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement showed a more than 100% increase in antisemitic crimes from 2021 to 2022, according to a report published in December."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): Time ran out for Pinellas residents who didn’t evacuate for Helene. "All across Pinellas County’s most storm-vulnerable communities — Evacuation Zone A — residents under mandatory orders to leave made their choice. Some fled, but those who stayed home were far from alone."

From NPR News

• Election: It’s a close race for Michigan. These factors could decide it for Harris or Trump

• National: One possible housing crisis solution? A new kind of public housing for all income levels

• Health: Medical debt snares millions of people. States, red and blue are passing laws to help

• Weather: Families' return to destroyed homes after Hurricane Helene

• Election: This year’s Electoral College map may show another ‘blue shift.’ Here’s why

• Politics: Where Gaza protest voters stand ahead of Election Day

• World: Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it

• Health: A controversial but effective treatment for meth addiction gains ground

Sofia Zarran curated today's edition of The Point.