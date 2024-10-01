The Point, Oct. 1, 2024: Gainesville updates bus stops for accessibility

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

A group of people wait for the RTS underneath a shelter at a stop on SW 2nd Avenue. (Halima Attah/WUFT News)



• WUFT News: City of Gainesville to add ADA improvements to 100 RTS bus stops. "The project includes the installation of ADA compliant curb ramps and the adjustment of existing curb ramps, updated shelter seating and increased pad space for RTS riders who use wheelchairs."

• WUFT News: Gainesville officials brace for law on homelessness, cite challenges and unfunded mandates. "According to a press release issued when the bill (HB 1365) was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, local governments are now mandated to ensure public spaces remain free of encampments while providing social services to homeless individuals."

• WUFT News: Finding silence in a world full of noise: Silent Book Club members gather for “introvert social hour”. "Silent Book Club Gainesville is unlike any traditional book club, according to its members. During the club’s 'introvert social hour,' members commit to one hour of complete silence to read a book of their choice."

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF police arrest teen for text threat against school. "A 14-year-old P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School student was arrested Sunday after he sent a text message threatening to commit a shooting at the school."

• Central Florida Public Media: The deadline to register to vote in Florida is just a week away. "A crucial deadline is a week away if you plan on voting in the election on November 5, and you haven’t registered to vote. Eligible Florida voters must be registered to vote with their county’s supervisor of elections by October 7."

• Central Florida Public Media: New Florida law requires real estate sellers to disclose a property’s flood risk. "The new law changes that, and requires sellers to disclose if a property has had any filed insurance claims for flood damage and whether federal assistance has been granted before due to flooding. The language of the law outlines a definition for what constitutes a flood."

• WLRN-Miami: What could be impacted by dockworkers strike in South Florida? Lots of containers. "The union represents 45,000 dockworkers. It demands higher wages and a complete ban on the use of automation for cargo terminal cranes, gates and trucks that move containers. About 60% of the country’s cargo comes through the three dozen ports impacted by the strike."

• NPR: Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. "In addition to attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, Routh faces four other charges: possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, assaulting a federal officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the obliteration of a gun’s serial number."

• WLRN-Miami: Miami artists feel they're being left behind. They plan to use data to fight back. "A collective of roughly 100 Miami-Dade artists are launching the Miami Artist Census this week, as part of an effort to collect data about themselves to better advocate for their needs with policy makers and funders."

Updates on Helene

What's left of Jody Griffis' home on Cedar Island in Perry, Florida after Hurricane Helene. (Photo courtesy Jody Griffis)

• WUFT News: Cedar Island resident details horror of finding home washed away after Hurricane Helene. "Griffis said, 'It's kind of surreal. And then the realization hits, and then we get closer to Cedar Island and I go in and I see my neighbor's house isn’t on their foundations or their pilings or piers anymore, they're absolutely gone. You have houses in places that aren't supposed to be houses. I mean, they're on the side of the road, they're in the neighbor's yard.'"

• WUFT News: Authority figures evaluate what’s next after Hurricane Helene’s destruction. "Along with Cedar Key Mayor Sue Colson, first responders and Emergency Operation Center staff flocked to the downtown area to continue working through the effects of the natural disaster that occurred Thursday night."

• Florida Storms: After Helene: weather forecast for cleanup & recovery. "Residents and cleanup crews will not only have to brave Florida's (still hot) summer-like temperatures, with heat indices near or above 100 F, but the heat will also spark the sea breezes that will drive thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon hours. These thunderstorms will halt some cleanup efforts, especially across West Central Florida, where the heaviest rainfall is forecast during the next five days."

• WUFT News: Cedar Key residents rally to rebuild after Hurricane Helene's destructive blow. "'It’s like a nuclear bomb went off.' That’s how Denise Faires described Cedar Key after Hurricane Helene ravished the small island."

• WUFT News: Community in Jena recovers from Hurricane Helene. "Residents in Jena, Florida, are starting to rebuild homes that were submerged after Hurricane Helene left chest-high flood water. Friends and family from surrounding towns also traveled to the coast to help locals recover."

• WUFT News: ‘Complete devastation’: Cedar Key assesses Helene’s impact on local businesses. "The effects of the hurricane come as a consecutive hit for Gill, part of whose restaurant was destroyed by a fire incident earlier this month. Gill, among many other business owners and residents, was seen cleaning up what used to be a buzzing business in the downtown area of the island."

• News Service of Florida: Agricultural losses from Hurricane Helene continue to mount in North Florida. "Incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican and citrus grower, said the conditions are worse than Hurricane Idalia, which resulted in $400 million in damage to the industry."

• Associated Press: Florida digs out as Helene's death toll rises in the southeast U.S. "Officials warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult. The storm upended life throughout the Southeast. Deaths also were reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia."

• NPR: A tiny town just got slammed by Helene. It could massively disrupt the tech industry. "To make both semiconductors and solar panels, companies need crucibles and other equipment that both can withstand extraordinarily high heat and be kept absolutely clean. One material fits the bill: quartz. Pure quartz. Quartz that comes, overwhelmingly, from Spruce Pine."

From NPR News

