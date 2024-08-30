The Point, Aug. 30, 2024: Loran Cole executed for Ocala murder, first of 2024

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



A man and woman holds hands while praying before the execution of Loran Cole at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Loran Cole, convicted of a murder in the Ocala National Forest, is the first 2024 Florida execution. "The name Loran Cole echoed between protesters outside of the Florida State Prison on Thursday evening. Holy whispers and prayers continued as the sun fell behind the trees."

• The Alligator: A majority of Ben Sasse’s inner circle at UF was not rehired. "Among 12 of Sasse’s staff original hires, five of whom live out-of-state, only two remain on UF President cabinet website. James Wegmann and Dan Dillon currently serve as the Vice President for Communications and the Vice President for Marketing and the Senior Advisor, respectively."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Docs: State officials made short work of ‘dirty instruments’ probe at HCA’s North Florida Hospital. "Records newly obtained by Mainstreet Daily News reveal that investigators made their determination that complaints of unsanitary instruments and management failures to assure patient safety were 'unsubstantiated' after eight hours on site at the hospital."

• WCJB: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces infrastructure funding in Crystal River. "Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Cedar Key will get $2.5 million to rehab six sewer list stations that were damaged from Hurricane Idalia in 2023."

• WUFT News: Listen: Crowd gathers at UF to watch professor launch into space on Blue Origin rocket. "A University of Florida professor became an astronaut Thursday morning. Dr. Robert Ferl conducted an experiment while on board Blue Origin's Shepard Rocket."

• WCJB: Residents pack Columbia County meeting over proposed housing development. "More than 100 people gathered to have their voices heard about the proposed 'Penelope Place' development, but the maximum occupancy in the meeting room was only 57, so it was postponed."

State Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, was indicted this week on four felonies, including forgery. She is shown hear during a press conference in May. (Screenshot/The Florida Channel)

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida State Rep. Amesty turns herself in after indictment on forgery and other felonies. "The State Attorney's Office alleges 29-year-old Amesty, of Windermere, knowingly notarized a document with a forged signature. That was in 2021 when she was an administrator at the nonprofit Central Christian University, an Orlando-area school run by her family."

• WLRN-Miami: Top book publishers file suit challenging Florida's ‘unconstitutional’ book ban law. "A coalition of major publishing houses, along with several prominent authors, students, and parents, filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court challenging the state's controversial 2023 law, which has led to the widespread removal of books from public school libraries."

• Associated Press: Judge allows bond for a fired Florida deputy in the fatal shooting of Black airman Roger Fortson. "Judge Terrance R. Ketchel set bond at $100,000 and said Duran cannot possess a firearm and cannot leave the area, though he will not have to wear a GPS tracker."

• WUSF-Tampa: New laws intensify harsh reality for Florida's undocumented community. "A slate of laws enacted this year continue the state's crackdown on illegal immigration. Advocates say the changes come as Florida's immigrant community is still reeling from last year's policies."

• NPR: Bricks of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach. Here's why it keeps happening. "Cocaine that is dropped in the ocean by drug traffickers can often be washed ashore, thanks to currents, hurricanes or tropical storms, a 2023 report by Scientific American said."

• WLRN-Miami: Why a good mango is hard to find this season. "Jonathan Crane, a tropical fruit crop specialist at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in Homestead, said this year’s poor showing is likely caused by the colder weather the area experienced during the blooming season of the tree, which happens from January to March."



• World: The U.S. urges major changes to Israel's evacuations in Gaza, a leaked memo says

• News: Critics wary as China promises tighter fentanyl controls

• Elections: Trump said he'd vote for abortion rights in Florida. His campaign says not so fast

• National: Arlington National Cemetery meant to be 'neutral zone,' says military chaplain

• Law: Should police be able to interrogate kids alone? A growing number of states say no

• National: FBI is still mishandling child sex crimes even after Nassar case, watchdog finds

• Media: Hear here! Our list of the best podcasts by fourth graders

