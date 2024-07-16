The Point, July 16, 2024: RNC amps up security in wake of assassination attempt

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Attempted assassination of former President Trump amps security at RNC. "With hundreds of politicians filling the city and several more civilians taking to the streets, an already heavily secured event made some last-minute adjustments to ensure the safety of everyone present."

• WUFT News: ‘Radioactive roads’ on hold as mining company awaits federal changes. "After completing laboratory research on the use of phosphogypsum as a road base, a Florida-based mining company is seeking approval from the EPA to conduct a pilot project."

• The Alligator: Future of Gainesville RTS system still uncertain following $24.6 million federal grant. "Following community controversy over RTS funding cuts, the system’s most recent monetary contributions did not come from the university but instead came in the form of a $24.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration as a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

• The Alligator: State funding cuts could bring the Hippodrome’s 51 years in Gainesville to an end. "Over $1 million was requested from Alachua County organizations alone, and though some applications were initially approved, all funds were later denied. The Hippodrome is one of 600 Florida organizations reeling from the cuts to funding they historically relied on."

• WCJB: Hurricane Housing Recovery Program to award money to Levy County residents impacted by Idalia. "The County can use the money to purchase emergency supplies for residents, repair damage to the home and property, and provide flood and homeowners insurance to the residents."

• The Alligator: Cherished community cat ‘Precious’ safely returned home. "A once bereaved community can now rest assured their beloved brown-and-white striped emotional support provider is in good health following her nine-day disappearance from the public eye."

Around the state

• NPR: Trump's classified documents case has been dismissed by judge. "Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed former President Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida. The ruling argued that the initial appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutional. Most legal observers saw the case as the one with the most clear-cut evidence against him."

• NPR: Chaos at the Copa America final in Miami as fans stormed the stadium. "Stadium officials said that thousands of fans without valid tickets had flooded the gates at Sunday's major soccer match between Argentina and Colombia."

• WLRN-Miami: State seeks to end South Florida redistricting lawsuit. "The Florida House and Secretary of State Cord Byrd last week urged a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that seven South Florida state House districts and three congressional districts are unconstitutionally gerrymandered."

• News4Jax: Hackers could’ve released personal Florida medical data. "Last week, the ransomware gang that took responsibility for the cyberattack claimed it had published the stolen data on the dark web after the department missed the deadline to pay the ransom."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida politicians react to Trump assassination attempt. "Dozens of Florida elected officials have chimed in after the shooting, all denouncing it and other acts of political violence. Some have called for an investigation into the security oversights that allowed the shooter to get so close. Others have played the attempt into a larger narrative about how people are out to get the former president."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida medical experts prepare to head to the Paris Olympic Games. "This year, there are over 850 athletes representing Team USA and 28 healthcare workers accompanying them. The team’s expertise is made up of Sports Medicine doctors, mental health experts, physical therapists, and athletic trainers."

• USA Today: Who is JD Vance? Trump's new running mate beat out these Florida men. "U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was widely considered to be one of the finalists, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. But there were problems from the start."

• Associated Press: Battered by Hurricane Idalia last year, Florida village ponders future as hurricane season begins. "To live along the coast in a time of climate change is to contend with increasing vulnerabilities. Seas are rising and warming up, eroding coastlines, intensifying storms and making floods a more frequent occurrence. In Horseshoe, those who lost homes to Idalia have few options."

From NPR News

• Elections: Former President Trump has chosen Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate

• Environment: California’s wildfires are burning far more land so far this year than in 2023

• National Secutrity: Attempted assassination of Donald Trump puts Secret Service into harsh spotlight

• Politics: After the assassination attempt, Trump gets a string of wins

• Elections: RNC Day 2, Secret Service, Biden Campaign

• World: Food aid is piling up inside Gaza. Here's why it's not reaching those in need

• World: Politically-motivated attacks are an issue for democracies around the world

• Business: Dollar General will pay $12 million in fines over workplace safety violations

