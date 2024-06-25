The Point, June 25, 2024: Gainesville abortion activists march 2 years after Dobbs decision

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Pro-Abortion activists march in Gainesville on 2-year anniversary of Roe v Wade being overturned. "The event mirrored the national Women’s March association's “National Day of Action,” making it one of many across the country."

• Mainstreet Daily News: School rezoning, GRU issues crop up of League of Women Voters candidate forum. "The Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Board of County Commissioners and School Board of Alachua County seats will be determined on August 20."

• WCJB: WATCH: High-speed car chase in Marion County ends with a crash. "Deputies say Gibbons pulled into a Marathon gas station on Southeast Maricamp Road, looking as if he would stop, but then sped off. Gibbons then drove down Maricamp towards Ocala."

• Florida Storms: GOES U - Last and newest weather satellite launches from Cape Canaveral. "There is a special instrument in GOES 19 that has everyone excited, the compact coronagraph (CCOR). It is the first of its kind on a geosynchronous orbit and will be monitoring the Sun’s corona daily."

• WUFT News: Florida Museum awarded grant to study Mediterranean Basin bellflower distribution, future response to climate change. "Researchers will study the impact of Mediterranean human activity on the evolution and distribution of Campanulaceae, a scientific family of approximately 2,400 bellflower species."

• Gainesville Sun ($): University of Florida concrete canoe team wins fourth national title. "The canoes are made from thin layers of concrete and carbon fiber. The team must balance the weight of construction materials with performance in the water and turning agility."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WUSF-Tampa: The fate of civilian police oversight boards in Florida. "While police oversight boards have existed in the Sunshine State for years, the murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked a statewide and nationwide movement for police accountability."

• NPR: Florida reefs are in trouble. Could the answer lie in coral from the Caribbean? "Off the northern coast of Honduras, thick stands of endangered elkhorn coral have mysteriously defied warming oceans fueled by climate change to blanket the reef with healthy, cocoa-brown colonies branching toward the water’s surface like antlers."

• WLRN-Miami: Three years after condo collapsed in Surfside, what do we know? "Since then, victims’ families — and residents of similar, aging condo buildings here in South Florida — have awaited more definitive answers about what caused the implosion of the 40-year-old Surfside structure. And how to prevent it from happening again."

• NPR: Florida judge to decide whether Jack Smith's appointment is constitutional. "A court hearing in Florida continues on whether special counsel Jack Smith can prosecute former President Donald Trump. Trump's lawyers argue Smith's appointment was unconstitutional."

• WUSF-Tampa: He says an abortion ban hurt his family. Two years after Dobbs, he fights them. "Derick Cook wants more men to get active in pushing for abortion protections. He and his wife want a child, but says everyone should have a choice."

• News Service of Florida: US Supreme Court will rule on gender-affirming care bans. "The court agreed to decide whether a Tennessee law restricting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender children is unconstitutional, in a closely watched case that is almost certain to affect similar laws in Florida and more than a dozen other states."

• Associated Press: Things to know about dangerous rip currents and how swimmers caught in one can escape. "Officials say six people drowned in rip currents over a recent two-day period in Florida, including a couple vacationing on Hutchinson Island from Pennsylvania with their six children and three young men on a Panhandle holiday from Alabama."

From NPR News

• Law: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange strikes plea deal with the U.S.

• National: The question whether women should be required to register for the draft resurfaces

• Culture: This time last year, Hollywood writers were on strike. Now, many can’t find work

• Sports: Paris wants an AC-free Olympic Village. Team USA and others aren't so chill with it

• Politics: As millions struggle with home prices, housing becomes a top issue for voters

• National: Actor and pro surfer Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

• Space: China has just returned the first-ever samples from the far side of the moon

• Health: How one Brazilian city is tackling the surge of dengue cases

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.