The Point, June 10, 2024: Susan Lorincz asks for 911 calls not to be played in court

The stories near you

• WCJB: Susan Lorincz asks for certain evidence to be kept away from jurors. "According to court records, Lorincz did not want her 911 calls played in court."

• Ocala Gazette: Plane crashes at Ocala International Airport. "On Saturday evening, June 8, an experimental aircraft crashed at Ocala International Airport. The pilot was stabilized and taken to a local hospital, according to Ocala Fire Rescue."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Executive order reveals Alachua County Sheriff's Office under investigation by FDLE. "In April 2023, the State Attorney's Office issued dozens of subpoenas to former and current sheriff's office employees as part of an ongoing investigation. Investigators have yet to say what that investigation entails."

• The Alligator: Gainesville City Commission opposes selective admissions at P.K. Yonge. "The resolution, proposed by Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut, was written in response to UF PK-12 Vice President Penny Schwinn’s proposal at a March 8 UF Board of Trustees meeting to switch the school’s admissions process."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Citizens suggest names for ACPS district office. "So far, an online form open to name suggestions has collected 109 responses. Facilitator Wanza Wakeley said 60 of those came within the first 24 hours that the form was open."

• WCJB: ‘We are always on alert’ : Letter carriers rally in Ocala to support legislation to make their jobs safer. "HR 7629 is the ‘Protect our Letter Carriers Act’ which would provide $7 billion in funding for the postal service to secure its infrastructure which includes installing high-security collection boxes."

• Florida Storms: Storm season: watch what you consume, follow trusted sources for your information. "Weather related content is a very competitive space these days. And the desire to get the most likes or shares on important weather can get lost in the battle to have the most views on a developing weather event."

• WUFT News: City of Gainesville hosts Wear Orange Midnight Basketball event for Gun Violence Awareness Month. "Coleman said the program invites kids from local middle and high schools to participate in a basketball tournament and eat free food, giving them something fun and recreational to do instead of turning to trouble."

• Ocala Gazette: City bear sighting. "Former Ocala mayor Gerald Ergle recently had his first bear sighting at the northeast Ocala home he has lived in since 1964. Ergle speculated that the bear he saw meandering around his property around 12:30 p.m. on June 6 may have been seeking food."

• USA Today ($): Sorry, Florida, we will not be getting the biggest Buc-ee's in the country (but it will be pretty big). "The 80,000-square-foot figure we reported was based on Marion County planning documents from 2023, which said the Ocala location destined to open at a new Interstate 75 interchange, just outside Ocala’s city limits, would be larger."

Around the state

• Associated Press: Sen. Rick Scott says he'll vote against recreational pot after brother's death. "Rick Scott became wealthy as a lawyer and health care industry executive before entering politics. Now running for reelection, he lamented that his brother had a “tough life” and says it all began with marijuana."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida's new NIL policy is sparking concerns from school officials over fairness. "At the collegiate level, colleges, boosters and other related groups can help steer deals to players, but Kimberly Richey, the senior chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, said that could get out of hand at the high school level unless certain guardrails are put in place."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Pharmacists across Florida are facing tough times. "Patel says it’s even affected the big chains. He says that’s evident when pharmacies across the board are cutting back their hours."

• News Service of Florida: A hemp and pot regulation bill sent to DeSantis gets vetoed. "The bill would have banned the sale of products containing what is known as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol and limited the amount of delta-9 THC. Delta-8 and delta-9 are cannabinoids in hemp that can get people high."

• Associated Press: Florida authorities warn of shark dangers along Gulf Coast beaches after 3 people are attacked. "The attacks off beaches in the Florida Panhandle led authorities to temporarily close several beaches to swimmers on Friday. Beaches were reopened Saturday, with flags warning of high hazards."

• News Service of Florida: The ACC has filed an appeal in its fight with Florida State University. "Warning of a legal 'collision course,' the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday asked a Tallahassee-based appeals court to put on hold a lawsuit filed by Florida State University against the conference while a similar case plays out in North Carolina."

• WLRN-Miami: Turning STEM majors into educators to tackle a teacher shortage — and a ‘disconnect’. "According to the Florida Department of Education, math ranks fifth for the subject area with the highest number of teacher vacancies. Nearly 11% of math classes at Florida public schools are taught by teachers not certified in math."

• WLRN-Miami: 'There's Joan. Feet in the Swamp.' Everglades scientist dies at 86. "A pioneering scientist who braved sawgrass, heat and muck to uncover the secrets of wetlands that provided South Florida with its watery kidneys to create a paradise of turquoise waters and emerald marshes has died."

• WUSF-Tampa: Tampa's Bruhat Soma greeted with cheers upon his return from the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "Photos and video posted to the Hillsborough County Public School's Facebook page show the 12-year-old boy and his family arriving at Tampa International Airport to cheers from friends and classmates from Turner/Bartels K-8 School in Pebble Creek."

• South Florida Sun Sentinel ($): ‘We’re not gonna barbecue our way out of this’: Wild pigs, conquering all Florida counties, are now taking over the U.S. "Wild hogs, an invasive species first brought to Florida by Spanish settlers in the 1500s, have now appeared in at least 35 states as their numbers continue to grow at a rapid pace, leading officials to warn of a devastating population explosion called the 'feral swine bomb.'"

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.