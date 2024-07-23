Veteran Meteorologist Tim Miller to Lead UFCJC’s Weather and Emergency Network Operations

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC) announced today that veteran meteorologist Tim Miller will be joining the College and its Division of Media Properties as chief meteorologist and director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), starting July 26.

Tim Miller

Tim Miller As chief meteorologist and FPREN director, Miller will be the primary on-air talent and lead the production and delivery of weather and public safety content through WUFT-TV, WRUF-TV, WUFT-FM, WRUF-AM, WRUF-FM, FPREN stations, South Carolina emergency information network, associated websites and affiliates. He will be responsible for strategic relationships and collaboration with governmental weather and public safety entities on a local, state, and national level, and establishing the FPREN strategic direction for content-creation and coordination with Florida public media stations.

Miller currently is chief meteorologist at ABC-affiliate WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, a position he has held since May 2020. In that role, Miller has been responsible for hiring, mentoring and developing a staff of five meteorologists, developing strategic weather plans within news and marketing, overseeing social media activity, and developing relationships with leading radio stations to provide daily weather coverage.

“We are very excited to welcome Tim Miller as the new chief meteorologist and director of FPREN,” said Randy Wright, Division of Media Properties executive director. “Tim brings a wealth of experience in the science of meteorology and severe weather but he’s also coming in with a unique understanding of the power of radio. He understands our unique mission and we know he’s going to create an even stronger bond between FPREN and our partner stations.”

Prior to joining WJBF-TV, he was the morning meteorologist at NBC-affiliate WIS-TV, the number-one rated television morning news program in South Carolina based in Columbia. He also served as general manager at WWNU-FM/WWNQ-FM, morning and evening meteorologist/news anchor at FOX’s WACH-TV, and operations manager/corporate consultant at WOMG-FM/WLXC-FM/WISW-AM, all based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Miller has won five Emmy awards for outstanding weather and news coverage.

He is a graduate of Mississippi State University’s broadcast meteorology program. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society, National Weather Association and South Carolina Broadcasters Association Education Board.