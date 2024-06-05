WUFT student journalists are honored in the 2023 SPJ National Mark of Excellence Awards Competition

WUFT student journalists received national recognition in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) 2023 National Mark of Excellence (MOE) Awards competition. The awards honor the best collegiate work published or broadcast in 2023.

The winners are:



Radio In-Depth Reporting: Journalism junior Siena Duncan, for “Transgender Floridians Weather the Political Storm Around Their Rights” broadcast on WUFT-FM.

Television General News Reporting: Ophelie Jacobson, B.S. Journalism 2023, for “Purple for Mackinzie” broadcast on WUFT-TV. The story focuses on Fentanyl poisoning awareness.

The national finalists are:

Sports Videography: Trey Johnson, B.S. Journalism 2023, for “Slept on Eastside.” The documentary follows the journey of Eastside High School alumni Harold “Gator” Hoskins as he returns to his alma mater to revitalize the football team.

Best All Around Radio Newscast: Serra Sowers, B.S. Journalism 2024, and the WUFT-FM student staff, for “The Point Podcast”

Television Sports Reporting: Journalism senior Chris Will for “UF Turf Team” on WUFT-TV. The story follows Gator football game day preparations.

Collaborative Journalism: UF alumni Alan Halaly and Serra Sowers and University of Missouri students Josie Heimsoth and Joy Mazur for “The Price of Plenty.” This was a collaboration between UF and the University of Missouri to report on the cycle of fertilizer and its effect on the environment.

Entries that received first-place in one of SPJ’s 12 regional competitions advanced to the national competition. The national winners will be considered for the “best in show” (MOEy) award. The award will be announced at the Sigma Delta Chi Awards ceremony in June.