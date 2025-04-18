After FSU shootings, false information spread rampantly

Five dead? Two gunmen? A photo circulating of an armed man walking through a bowling alley?

Misinformation about the shootings this week at Florida State University flew furiously online and over the airwaves in the hours after a lone gunman, identified as 20-year-old FSU student, fatally shot two victims and wounded six others.

It was the latest challenge for news organizations – already facing a crisis of credibility – rushing to report accurately when details are sparse, and for consumers who want information quickly and turn to social media when a major event is unfolding.

Among the most high profile missteps came from WFTV, the ABC affiliate in Orlando, which initially reported that five people had died in the FSU shooting. WFTV has since taken down the false information and added an editor’s note stating that the station was “moving forward.” The station declined to answer questions Friday about how the error occurred or why the piece was taken down rather than openly acknowledging it made a serious mistake.

For news consumers, this wasn’t just another misstep: It’s an illustration of how easily misinformation can spread. Journalists need to be careful verifying information and audiences need to be skeptical, especially during the early moments of a fast-breaking news event

“I wish that journalists would do a better job conveying how quickly a story is changing,” said Joy Mayer, director of TrustingNews.org , a nonprofit that helps journalists build trust with their audiences. She added: “Clearly stating that what they are sharing is what’s known at the time – and might change – is essential.”

In the FSU shooting, confusion in the early hours was enforced by social media posts showing images of people falsely identified as suspects and speculation about more than one gunman. Breaking news puts pressure on both journalists and consumers to distinguish facts from fiction in real time.

“Media outlets should acknowledge in stories that information is expected to change,” Mayer said. “It’s not a matter of being correct, rather making sure information doesn’t get presented as certain when it isn’t.”

Clarence Fowler, an assistant journalism professor at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee shared those same concerns, emphasizing that being first isn’t always right.

“You can be the first to push information out, but that doesn’t always mean that’s the best thing to do,” Fowler said.

He also stressed the role of the audience in spreading false information. “The audience needs to make sure they don't trust something the first time they see it, and go back to make sure it’s correct information.”

