Sports Headlines from ESPN Gainesville

After being stunned at the O-Dome on Tuesday night, the No. 5 Florida Gators look to redeem themselves against Texas. Although the Longhorns Texas are 12-5 and 1-3 in the SEC, their record does not translate to their talent. This team can play. If Florida (15-2, 2-2) comes out cold like it did against Missouri, …
The Florida men's and women's track and field teams officially opened the 2025 indoor season Friday with hot starts on Day 1 of the Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. More than 10 different Power Four schools — including SEC rivals Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas A&M — are competing in …
The No. 7 Florida gymnastics team took on the defending national champion LSU Tigers on the road Friday. The Gators fell 197.55-197.45, a margin of just 0.1, and it came down to the last routine of the night. Starting The Meet With home-arena advantage, the No. 2 Tigers (4-1, 1-0 SEC) began the night on …
Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter had his All-American brick unveiled Friday in front of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Associated Press named Slaughter as a First Team All-American on Jan. 13. He is now one with The Swamp. IT'S OFFICIAL! @JakeSlaughter5 will forever be known as a First Team All-American at UF! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/MCAuIgTxZ7 — …
The Florida Gators women's basketball team (11-8) will host the No. 5 Louisiana State University Tigers (19-0) this Sunday. The game will be played at the Stephen O'Connell Center at 1 p.m. Tough Comeback for the Gators Gators basketball faced a challenging game on Thursday as they lost against the Ole Miss Rebels, 94-60. The …
The Florida Gators women's tennis team opens its spring season Sunday when it hosts the UNF Ospreys at 1 p.m. Last Season The Gators look to continue their streak of winning seasons. They have finished with a winning record every season since 1981. Florida is No. 19 in the ITA preseason ranking, coming off a …
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, in an overtime shootout at Amalie Arena in Tampa Thursday. Both teams came into the matchup off road losses. The Ducks (18-21-6) have faced a rough road stint and played one of their worst games of the season before traveling to Tampa, losing 3-0 against the …
The fifth-ranked Florida Gators(15-2, SEC: 2-2) look to return to the win column this Saturday when they take on the Texas Longhorns ( 12-5, SEC: 1-3) at home. The Gators come into the game looking to rebound after a disappointing 83-82 loss to the Missouri Tigers (14-3, SEC: 3-1). https://twitter.com/CBKReport/status/1879388455085715635 But with that game in the …
Fans all over the country like to complain about the schedules that are handed down by conferences in football each year. They are either too hard or too easy and never just right. I've talked a lot on The Tailgate with Jeff Cardozo about how much more difficult the 2025 schedule is because all of those big …
The Florida Swimming and Diving team has a dual meet against Texas A&M on Friday. SEC Classic Match-Up Both the Aggies men's and women's teams are undefeated. Friday will be the 10th meeting between the men's program with Florida leading 7-2 at an all-time series record. The Aggies lead the women 2-1. https://twitter.com/GatorsSwimDv/status/1880004258189504983 Stand-Out Performances …