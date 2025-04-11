Ocala man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Midtown shooting despite victim calling it an accident

A judge sentenced an Ocala man to 15 years in prison for shooting a woman near the University of Florida last fall, even though the victim said the shooting was accidental.

Fabian Marcel Rivera, 25, of Ocala pleaded no contest to second-degree attempted murder with a firearm for the Sept. 22, 2024, shooting of an Ocala woman that sent her to the hospital. Rivera initially pleaded not guilty, but on Thursday changed his plea to no contest.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m near 1790 NW 1st Ave, just blocks behind UF and behind the popular bars at Midtown. Rivera fired a Glock 26 handgun at close range from inside a parked vehicle, according to the police report, hitting Hannah Hanlon, 19, of Ocala in the stomach. She collapsed on the sidewalk and was taken to the hospital for immediate surgery.

Surveillance video shows Rivera leaning forward in the vehicle and firing directly at Hanlon, who was standing outside the driver side door. After discharging the firearm, Rivera is seen sitting still for about 30 seconds before exiting the vehicle and running off, throwing a drink into the bushes.

Rivera told police that the gun belonged to someone else and that he had picked it up to put it away because everyone had been drinking. He claimed that the shooting was an accident and described the victim as “like a little sister.” Gainesville police officer Kristen Hall said his story didn’t match the video and concluded that the shooting was intentional.

In spite of the incident , Hanlon later told WUFT reporters that she believed the shooting was an accident. “He was drunk and didn’t know it was loaded, we were just joking around,” Hanlon wrote in a text message to a reporter.

“I tried to drop the charges, I was friends with him for a long time before the accident. I think the sentencing is too long,” Hanlon wrote. “I think he should have received less time. I don’t think the sentencing was fair.”

Before entering his plea, Rivera wrote a letter to Judge James Colaw, saying he had a conflict of interest with his court-appointed attorney and didn't feel comfortable going to trial with him. “I don't want to be forced to have him for my attorney,” Rivera wrote in the March 27 letter from the Alachua County Jail. I feel that he has been doing an unprofessional job for the period of time that I have had him as my attorney,” said Rivera.

Despite his concerns, the judge did not remove the attorney. Rivera agreed to the plea deal and accepted the 15-year prison sentence. He has remained in the Alachua County Jail since his arrest.

The case gained public interest last fall as students received emergency alerts stating that two suspects, possibly armed, had fled the scene of the shooting. Police ordered everyone to stay away from Murphee and Thomas Hall dormitories, giving the all clear 12 minutes after the alert was sent out.

Hanlon told reporters that she’s recovered from the shooting. “It could have been a lot worse, I just have a scar now,” Hanlon said.

Rivera’s attorney could not be reached for comment.