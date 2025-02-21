Second ex-UF scientist enters plea deal in child abuse case

A former University of Florida biological scientist researcher entered a pre-trial intervention agreement this week related to child abuse charges.

The plea deal brought an end to a case that began in late 2023 when state authorities alleged Yurui Xie and her partner, Dustin Huff, locked their children in cages.

Xie on Monday agreed to plead no contest to one count of child neglect, a third-degree felony. Circuit Judge William E. Davis oversaw the agreement, which holds 15 conditions for Xie such as to live and remain at liberty without violation of any law, pay restitution fines, a fee of $250 to the State Attorney’s Office, not carry or possess any firearms, not possess or use any illegal drugs, check in monthly with a probation officer and advise future employers or schools of her history with the case. The agreement is in effect for five years.

Xie and Huff were arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, on two charges of aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony and one count for child neglect, a third-degree felony. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges at the moment.

The investigation began with the Florida Department of Children and Families after the older victim told his teacher that he did not want to go home because he was being locked in a cage made by his dad. According to the arrest report, the couple locked their two young children in makeshift cages for extended periods while they were at work and overnight.

The two victims, named in the report under the initials F.H. and M.H., ages 6 and 2, both received medical attention, and DCF assigned them to the care of a family member. Xie and Huff were ordered not to have contact with each other or the victims.

Huff entered a plea of no contest in March 2024 on one count of child neglect,Davis also sentenced him to five years of supervised probation, until March 2029 if complied with all conditions. Huff could have faced five years in prison being the statutory maximum possible for his charges and/or $5,000.

Both defendants are UF graduates. Huff holds a bachelor's degree, according to court records, and worked at the UF Horticultural Sciences Department. Xie was the safety manager at UF’s Plant Pathology Department. After their arrest, they were both trespassed from all UF properties.