Alachua County first responders save lives through CPR excellence

Every second counts when saving lives, and Alachua County’s first responders are proving just how critical their efforts are. Deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics from Alachua County Fire Rescue recently worked together to save a crash victim’s life using CPR.

Battalion Chief Jacob Faul described the intense but rewarding nature of the job.

"It’s always a good experience when you get to meet somebody that you responded to who was in cardiac arrest, and they’re able to walk up to your station or you visit their home and have a conversation with them," Faul said. "The amount of gratitude they have, and the pride we feel in saving that person’s life, is incredible."

Alachua County has outperformed both state and national resuscitation success rates. While Florida’s average success rate stands at 27.6% and the national rate at 24.8%, Alachua County boasts an impressive 36.8% success rate in reviving cardiac arrest patients.

CPR training plays a crucial role in these life-saving efforts. Ashmitha Satish, an instructor at Gator CPR, emphasized the importance of being prepared.

"Being skilled in CPR isn’t just about doing compressions and breaths—it’s also about having the confidence to act in a real-life scenario," Satish said.

CPR training plays a crucial role in these life-saving efforts, with training centers in Gainesville, Ocala, and surrounding areas providing both in-person and online training.

With top-tier training and dedicated first responders, Alachua County continues to lead in life-saving efforts, proving that quick action and proper skills can make all the difference.