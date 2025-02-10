Photo gallery: New UFPD chief sworn in

5 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 14

UFPD Chief Bart Knowles speaks at his swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. “We are strong as a group, not as individuals, and we have a higher calling and mission to serve our community here on campus and in Gainesville,” Chief Knowles said. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)

Kat Tran