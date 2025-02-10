Photo gallery: New UFPD chief sworn in
1 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 01
Chief Bart Knowles raises his hand as he is sworn into his new role of Chief of the UF Police Department by UF President Kent Fuchs at UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
2 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 10
UF President Kent Fuchs, UFPD Chief Bart Knowles and UF interim vice president for Business Affairs Brandi Renton listen to UFPD Captain Trever Henderson at Chief Knowles’ swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
3 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 09
Chief Bart Knowles and his wife Jacqui Knowles pose for pictures after Knowles is sworn in as UFPD Chief at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
4 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 11
UF President Kent Fuchs, UFPD Chief Bart Knowles and UF interim vice president for Business Affairs Brandi Renton pose for pictures at Chief Knowles’ swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
5 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 14
UFPD Chief Bart Knowles speaks at his swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. “We are strong as a group, not as individuals, and we have a higher calling and mission to serve our community here on campus and in Gainesville,” Chief Knowles said. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
6 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 12
UFPD Chief Bart Knowles speaks at his swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. “I’m excited for this opportunity, putting my stamp on it, and moving the agency forward,” Chief Knowles said. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
7 of 7 — 02102025 UFPD Chief 16
UFPD Chief Bart Knowles pose with colleagues at his swearing-in ceremony at the UF Division of Public Safety on University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran