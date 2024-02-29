Electric scooter injuries on the rise nationally

Electric scooters are the most common form of micromobility in the nation. According to the League of American Bicyclists, the number of e-scooters increased by 13% in 2023.

However, as the rate of riders continues to rise, so does the number of injuries.

The league estimates there will be around 60,000 scooter injuries in 2024 alone. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Public Affairs Officer Patrick Riordan said these injuries can often be prevented by riders.

Patrick said there are three major safety steps riders can take: avoid other driver's blind spots, stay two seconds behind other vehicles and only ride in permitted lanes.

A leading cause of scooter accidents is a lack of visibility, Patrick says. According to Florida law, evening riders need to have a white headlight visible from 500 feet away and a red tail light visible from 600 feet away. Additionally, Patrick says riders should avoid wearing dark clothing at night in order to be seen by other vehicles.