Man fired six shots at ex-girlfriend on Interstate 75, sheriff’s report says

A Lake City man is in jail Monday evening after he was accused of firing six shots at his ex-girlfriend and another person as they were driving on Interstate 75.

Demarcus Wilson, 28, is facing four felony charges, including two charges of premeditated murder, according to court records.

He is being held in Alachua County Jail and has not been assigned a public defender.

His bond is $2.5 million.

Separately, Wilson was currently out of jail on bond for an active Columbia County case for possession of oxycodone.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend told the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office she ran into him at a block party on Sunday afternoon, where she accepted his request to drive him back to his car.

A second person whose name was redacted from the arrest report accompanied Wilson and his ex during the ride. His relationships to Wilson and his ex were not explained by the court documents.

Wilson became irate during the ride after his ex’s phone began to ring. He accused her of “messing with his feelings and playing games,” according to the arrest report.

Once the woman dropped Wilson off, he began to follow her in his car by tracking the second person’s phone through an app. He followed her car down Newberry Road, nearly causing them to crash.

The woman began to perform evasive maneuvers and run red lights to escape Wilson. She eventually got onto Interstate 75 North, where she heard what sounded like a gunshot hit the back of her car, according to the report.

She kept driving past the 392 mile marker where Wilson began firing at her vehicle again. The woman pulled over and called 911. Responders reported hearing multiple gunshots during the call.

Deputies observed multiple shell casings in Wilson’s car after he was pulled over. He also disclosed that he had a gun in his glove box.

Wilson admitted to deputies that he shot at his ex’s car, but denied trying to kill anyone.

His ex-girlfriend told deputies her relationship with Wilson had a history of domestic abuse, including an incident in May where he shot at her.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments. Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.