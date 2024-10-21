New challenger enters for Florida’s U.S. House District 6 seat

Before redistricting in 2023, north central Florida was not included in the boundaries for the Florida U.S. House of Representatives District 6.

Now, the district encompasses most of Putnam County and eastern Marion County, including Belleview.

Incumbent Republican Michael Waltz has had a dominant hold on the seat since first winning the position in 2019, but Democratic challenger James Stockton III hopes to change that when voters head to the polls on Nov. 5.

James Stockton III

Stockton, 52, is a pastor and said he has been a servant to the community his whole life. The Ocala resident said he has always had a deep conviction for service for others, whether through his first job at the Ponderosa Steakhouse or working in ministry or student affairs.

“This is just the next evolution of my career in service,” Stockton said about running for Congress. “Serving people, it’s serving people at a whole nother level.”

He moved to Ocala almost ten years ago from Columbus, Ohio, where he was born and raised. Currently, he is the senior pastor for Greater New Hope Church. In his time as pastor, he has introduced several programs, including a monthly “Pop the Trunk” food distribution event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stockton built his campaign on the acronym H.E.R.E., which stands for Healthcare, Education, Rights for women and Environmental energy. He specifically mentions enhancing the affordable healthcare initiative, supporting public charter schools and vocational institutions, advocating for women’s reproductive rights, and supporting green and renewable energy legislation.

But the acronym holds a double meaning.

“I want to make sure that everyone in District 6 knows that I'm here for them always,” he said. “During my campaigning, on all of my things that I give out, my palm cards and things of that nature, my personal cellphone is [listed] on all of them.”

Although Stockton stepped down as president of the NAACP Marion County branch to run for office, he currently serves as chair of the Board of Governors for the Marion County Florida Continuum of Care on Homelessness.

Michael Waltz

Waltz, 50, is running for reelection for a fourth term for District 6. He was preceded in office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who represented the district in Congress from 2016 to 2018. Waltz served as the House Science, Space and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology ranking member from 2021 to 2022 and is currently a ranking member of the Readiness Subcommittee under the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

The Jacksonville native served more than 20 years in the U.S. military, becoming the first retired member of the Green Beret to win a U.S. House seat. Waltz went on to work in the White House and the Pentagon as defense policy director for Secretaries of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.

Since being elected in 2019, Waltz has been a dominant force in the polls, winning by more than 50% of votes for each of his reelection terms. Former President Donald Trump also endorsed him before the Aug. 20 primaries.

Following Hurricane Milton in early October, Waltz toured parts of the district, including St. Augustine and other coastal communities to access damage. In an interview with Fox News on Oct. 15, he said his main concern is helping farming communities recover.

“Fields are flooded, crops are flooded, [they] can’t feed livestock,” Waltz said. “Thirty percent of our nation’s food supply flows through Florida’s ports. Agriculture is our second biggest industry. Our farmers need help.”

In December 2020, Waltz was one of the 126 Republican House of Representatives members to sign an amicus brief supporting Texas vs. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit contesting the results of the 2020 president election where Joe Biden defeated then-incumbent Donald Trump.

There is speculation that were Trump to win the upcoming presidential election that Waltz might be picked to serve as defense secretary. In interviews with other news outlets, Waltz has stated that his priority is District 6 and ensuring Trump is reelected.

Waltz did not respond to WUFT's multiple interview requests.

