Interim Pres stresses UF policies after Israel-Gaza protest arrests

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
UF President Kent Fuchs. (WUFT News file photo)

The University of Florida is standing by its protest policies after making headlines in April for its crackdown on student-led protests against Israel’s military involvement in Gaza.

In an interview with WCJB, Interim President Kent Fuchs says UF won't allow protesters to set up encampments or wear masks to hide their identities.

"We're gonna advertise that, make it real clear, so there are no surprises,” Fuchs said.

Nine people were arrested during the spring protests and six of them were suspended from the university for three to four years starting this July.

“We're not going to do anything that just gets us in the media to show that we're going to be tough on people. We're going to do our very best to prevent anything that might indeed result in an arrest,” Fuchs said.

In an email to students, Fuchs says UF accepts the right of self expression and free speech -- but students need to follow state laws and university policies, found here.
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
