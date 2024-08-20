Florida Democratic leaders hope to sustain Jewish votes amid Israel-Hamas war

As a potential ceasefire emerges in the Middle East, the conflict could still create division within the Democratic Party’s coalition of voters, particularly among Jewish and pro-Palestinian supporters.

Prominent Democratic leaders in Florida, like U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, remain confident that the Harris-Walz ticket can retain the crucial support of Jewish voters despite the ongoing tensions.

“Jewish voters will come out in droves to support Vice President (Kamala) Harris and Gov. (Tim) Walz because the Democratic Party is the natural home for the Jewish community,” Wasserman Schultz said, expressing her optimism that the party’s traditional Jewish base will rally behind the ticket in the upcoming election.

However, the conflict’s complexity is demonstrated by pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago, the host city of the Democratic National Convention. Demonstrators are voicing opposition to the current administration’s handling of the war.

In Florida, efforts by local Democratic leaders to support a ceasefire highlight outreach overseas. Gainesville City Commissioner Casey Willits emphasized the significance of local initiatives aimed at promoting peace.

“We were the first city commission to have our mayor send a letter to our representatives calling for a ceasefire, to release hostages, and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need,” Willits said, stressing the importance of addressing both the ongoing hostage situation and the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Party leaders and rank and file Democrats in Florida are working to navigate this complex issue, which could be reduced by the newly announced ceasefire. Commissioner Willits further acknowledged the ongoing challenges, stating, “We know that there are still hostages being held and that there are still people in Palestine who are victims of the war effort.”

As the Democratic Party seeks to maintain the support of both Jewish and Palestinian voters, leaders like Rep. Wasserman Schultz are advocating for a balanced approach that addresses the concerns of both communities.

“I am very proud to support Vice President Harris for president because she understands the importance of securing a ceasefire deal that ensures the hostages can come home, addresses the terrorist threat on Israel’s doorstep, and ensures aid reaches the Palestinian people,” Schultz said.

This week, Israeli and Palestinian voices will be heard at the Democratic convention, with party leaders aiming to emphasize unity and maintain the coalition’s diverse support base as the election approaches.

