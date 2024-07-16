Marion County Commission adopts Health Freedom Bill of Rights

On Tuesday morning, the Marion County Commission passed the “Health Freedom Bill of Rights.”

In an effort to “safeguard healthcare rights and freedoms,” Marion County residents and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks, take a COVID-19 test or present proof of vaccination to enter facilities.

The ordinance aligns with Florida House legislation that went into effect in June 2022, stating that the measures are a “protection from discrimination based on health care choices.”

In reference to personal freedoms, the county ordinance doesn’t limit an individual’s personal choice to wear a mask, get a vaccine or obtain a test, but does prohibit Marion County from enforcing it upon the individual.

“We’re obligated to have the safety, health and welfare of the community and their best interest,” County Attorney Matthew Minter said. “So I think you can’t go wrong giving people the right to make their own decisions.”

Schools and private businesses located within Marion County also must follow the requirements of the ordinance.

Businesses and facilities who fail to comply with new regulations will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Legal Affairs, although the article states the enforcement is “more remedial than punitive.”

Masks are still required for health care workers or by OSHA requirements for county employees.

It is unknown if Marion County Public Schools will add provisions for its upcoming school year. Marion County Public Schools Public Relations Director Kevin Christian did not immediately respond to questions about the district’s response.

The bill also “rejects the authority of the World Health Organization and other international bodies to impose health mandates in Marion County.”

Under this provision, the World Health Organization’s recommendations for COVID-19 infections will no longer be applicable to Marion County.

Robert Schmidt, a 67-year-old Ocala resident, spoke in public comment. His main motivation was to protect the sovereignty and freedoms of American citizens starting at the local level, he said.

“It is powerful, watching the government closest to the people, represent and defend the people,” he said. “I want to thank you [Marion County Commission] for moving this forward.”

Bonnie Bell, a 64-year-old Silver Springs resident and registered nurse, almost died from COVID-19, she said. Unable to get the vaccine due to chemical sensitivity, she supported the passing of the bill, she said.

“I had a specific reason why I would have benefitted from local representation,” she said. “And other people will have their own reasons.”

Rock Gibboney, a 69-year-old Ocala resident, applauded the Marion County Commission for “protecting our rights and freedoms from outside agencies around the world,” he said.