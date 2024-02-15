Q&A with state Sen. Perry on middle school music education pilot program

Florida Senator Keith Perry, photo courtesy of Florida Senate

With the Florida legislation still in session, a bi-partisan bill is likely to pass aimed at using music to help teach math in some middle school classrooms. Co-sponsored by state Sen. Keith Perry, the bill was unanimously approved by the appropriations committee on Jan. 17 and is expected to go into effect July 1, 2024.

As part of the bill’s evaluation, the University of Florida’s College of Education will provide annual insight to the Department of Education and Legislature. If passed, districts in Alachua, Marion, and Miami-Dade counties can participate in the program.

Last year, Perry filed a similar bill, integrating an Early Childhood Music Education Incentive Program into Florida elementary schools. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on May 30, 2023.