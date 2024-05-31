WUFT receives three 2024 Region 13 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Student journalists from public media station WUFT, operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, are the recipients of three Region 13 2024 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Television and Radio Small Market Professional Division categories.

In the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category, the winner was “UFxFAMU1963: Reporting from the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.” The report, by a seven-member team of students from WUFT News and four students from Florida A&M University, chronicled their 2,800-mile 2023 spring-break journey across the U.S. Civil Rights Trail in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee for the 60th anniversary of the movement.

In the Sports Reporting category, the winner was “UF Turf Team” by Journalism senior Chris Will. The story featured a behind-the-scenes look at how UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium gets ready for a UF football game.

In the Digital category, WUFT News’ Multiplatform Reporting team was honored for five features including “Unintended: When Playfulness Leads to a Permanent End” Part I and Part II by Avery Lotz, B.S. Journalism 2023, “Behind the Bet: Stories of Illegal Sports Betting on the University of Florida’s Campus” by Alexis Ashby, B.S. Journalism 2023, “Here’s a Full Timeline of the Chaos at the Turlington Plaza Vigil for Israel” by Serra Sowers, B.S. Journalism 2024, and the 11-member student team for “UFxFAMU1963: Reporting from the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.”

The winning student entries were the result of a collaboration across platforms, departments and units within UFCJC. Coaches and mentors included Kalisha Whitman, Herbert Lowe, Ted Bridis, Kristin Moorehead, Ethan Magoc and adjunct instructors Lillian Guevara-Castro and Leah Harding.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Region 13 is comprised of media outlets from Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration.

National winners will be announced in August 2024 and will be honored at the 2024 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 14 in New York City.