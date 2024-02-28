The March of the Mangroves

The Mangrove March

30-minute documentary

Airs in June 2024 for WUFT-TV

The mangrove is an iconic South Florida tree with a rich cultural history, razed by the thousands of acres for waterfront development in the 20th century before their newfound appreciation as storm protectors, fish nurseries and carbon sinks as vital as the world’s rainforests. Once confined to the tropics, the warming climate is now pushing mangroves up the east and west coasts of Florida. As mangroves march up the state's muddy flats and salty marshes, we report on how these leggy forests are changing North Florida’s shorelines—and how coastal residents and communities are beginning to accept, adapt to, and fiercely protect this symbol of Florida and change.

Producers:

Sophia Abolfathi

Sophia Abolfathi is a documentary filmmaker and journalist from the University of Florida. The Mangrove March is her second documentary film with WUFT-TV. Her interests are in social justice, sustainability, and the environment. When she’s not interviewing about mangroves, she’s often riding her bicycle or on her way to the nearest ocean.

Augustus Hoff

Augustus Hoff is a climate and environmental reporter from the University of Florida. He is the founder and president of the non-profit Quail Hollow Conservation and works as an audio engineer and musician. As a young boy, Augustus grew up around mangroves and pine trees, leading him to pursue conservation through arts and communication.