Oak Hammock resident turns 100 years old

WUFT | By Jacob Sedesse
Published June 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT

Oak Hammock resident Brenda Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday. She is now one of three residents in the community to reach the milestone.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Brenda moved to the United States to attend college. She moved to Gainesville 76 years ago when she married her husband, who was a physician at Shands.

A spokesperson for Oak Hammock says the community knows and loves her for her quilting skills – an activity she says helps get her through the day.

The complex held a celebration for friends and family Wednesday afternoon.

Upon entering the room, Thomas joked with reporters that she didn’t have a secret to staying alive and well for so long.
