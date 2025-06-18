WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Florida Panthers fans watch the Stanley Cup final at The Swamp Restaurant in Gainesville

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Panthers fans watch the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at The Swamp Restaurant in Gainesville. (Aileyahu Shanes/WUFT News)
Panthers fans watch the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at The Swamp Restaurant in Gainesville. (Aileyahu Shanes/WUFT News)

In Gainesville, Florida Panthers fans celebrated Tuesday night’s Stanley Cup Championship win.

Over 100 people showed up at The Swamp Restaurant to watch the game, including Gainesville local Walter Alaman, who has been a Panthers fan for about 20 years.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I can’t even believe it.”

Langdon Jones just graduated from the University of Florida. He said he is grateful to have this experience and celebrate with his friends.

“I feel very lucky, as a fan of a lot of teams that have not done very well,” Langdon said. “This team has done amazing as soon as I started following them, and I feel great about that.”

This is the Panthers second-straight Stanley Cup win, defeating the Edmonton Oilers both times. It is also the team’s third-straight championship appearance.
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
