WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State legislation nods to Marion County's work with animal abuse registry

WUFT | By Juan Carlos Chaoui
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT

A statewide animal abuse registry could be created in Florida thanks to proposed legislation.

Marion County’s “Molly’s Law” was enacted almost 10 years ago

It created a digital registry making animal abusers' information publicly available.

Marion County Commissioner Matt McClain says other counties are following suit.

"So this is something that the rest of the state is seeing, as being a success story about how to prevent this type of thing from happening,” he said.

McClain showed his support for the state legislation in an appropriations committee.

“The committee vote was unanimous and everyone was in support... it was clearly something that resonated with a lot of people.”
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Juan Carlos is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Juan Carlos Chaoui