Scientists race to protect chocolate supply from devastating disease

As Valentine’s Day arrives, chocolate lovers may have something to worry about beyond just picking the perfect box of sweets.

Cacao, the plant behind chocolate, is under threat.

A disease called black pod rot is attacking cacao pods, damaging crops and putting the global chocolate supply at risk. The disease, caused by an organism that shrivels cacao pods and destroys the beans inside, is a growing concern for farmers. One strain, Phytophthora megakarya, has wiped out up to 80% of cacao crops in parts of Africa.

Now, researchers from the University of Florida, in collaboration with scientists in Costa Rica and a candy company, are searching for a solution. UF researcher Mariana Herrera Corzo is studying different cacao plants to find those with natural resistance.

“When we are talking about breeding, you need to obtain materials that are resistant to all spectrum of your different species," Corzo said. "And in this case, this disease is caused by multiple species. So you need to have resistance against all of them.”

Although this strain of the disease has not yet reached North or South America, Corzo warns that it’s only a matter of time. Researchers expect to conclude their study later this year, hoping to protect the future of chocolate.

