Gainesville residents to see 20% increase in garbage collection fees

Gainesville residents will soon be paying more for garbage collection after the city commission approved a 20% rate hike at last week's meeting.

Depending on the size of their trash cans, customers can expect to pay an additional $4 to $8 per month, according to Mainstreet Daily News. City Commissioner Brian Eastman attributed the increase to inflation and previous commissions not raising prices to match rising curbside collection and tipping costs.

"I really wished previous commissions had stepped up the price over time so people weren’t feeling it all at once," Eastman said. "But we have to make sure that we’re funding our waste management system to the best extent possible."

To help minimize the impact of the price increase, Eastman recommended the city's "Pay as You Throw" program, which allows residents to choose smaller trash bins to save money.

"For instance, my family has the smallest one. So we have a kid, wife, and we’re able to do the smaller trash can, and you can save up to $10 per month just by going down one size," he said.

A final vote on the decision is expected before the new rates take effect.