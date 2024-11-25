UF program offers international students a way to join Gainesville families for Thanksgiving

A program at the University of Florida is trying to help their international students over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The program pairs international students with Gainesville families during the holidays.

It's called Friendship Families and started in 2023 through UF’s International Center.

Victoria Dolce is a director for international student engagement. She said it began because of student feedback.

"During a lot of the university breaks and the holiday times where they may not be celebrating, or they may not be traveling and Gainesville has kind of emptied out. But they felt isolated. They felt kind of lonely," she said.

The students and families that are paired together are encouraged to check in with each other throughout the year.

According to Dolce, there is still time for students and supporting families to get involved.

You can learn more on the center's website.