Ocala National Forest makes National Geographic's list of 25 best travel spots

National Geographic recently published an article entitled “The 25 Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2025.” The article shines a light on little-known destinations the big blue world has to offer: kayaking in the Arctic Circle in frigid Greenland, diving into Northland, New Zealand, to seek scarce wildlife or trail hopping in Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden.

Written by Karen Carmichael and destinations picked by National Geographic’s explorers, photographers and editors, north central Florida residents might be surprised to hear the Ocala National Forest made it on the list.

WUFT’s Elliot Tritto had an opportunity to speak with National Geographic's Starlight Williams, who explained why the magazine picked the Ocala National Forest, why it is important to seek new things in your neck of the woods and why road trips are the perfect way to travel under budget.