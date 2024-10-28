'Horse Capital of the World' becomes shelter for equine hurricane evacuees

The World Equestrian Center (WEC), the largest equestrian complex in the United States, welcomed thousands of evacuees to its Ocala facility this hurricane season.

While most Floridians can leave their homes during a storm, horse owners face the challenge of finding shelter for their animals. Deciding whether to leave them in a barn or release them into the wild is a hard choice, exactly why WEC opens its doors.

“The bottom line is, if any owner feels like their horse might not be in the safest place, they’re welcome to bring them here to the World Equestrian Center,” Leah Tong, WEC’s press officer, said.

During the 2024 hurricane season, WEC, located at 750 NW 80th Ave., sheltered about 1,200 horses during Hurricane Helene and 2,400 during Hurricane Milton, according to the facility’s Facebook page.

The facility communicates primarily on Facebook, posting adjusted hours, cancellations and the sign-up link for equine evacuees. Depending on whether WEC was hosting competitions around the time of an evacuation, the number of available stalls will vary.

“Horses live in all different sizes and shapes of barns built out of different materials,” Tong said. “Some horses live mostly outside, and during hurricanes, they are actually safest there, rather than in a structure that could be damaged.”

When WEC posts a sign-up link on Facebook for evacuees, the stalls fill up quickly. By Sept. 23, about four days before Hurricane Helene made landfall, WEC reached capacity. For Hurricane Milton, the facility reached capacity by Oct. 5, though the storm didn’t hit until later that week.

“They [the barns at the facility] are a concrete barn, so that’s obviously going to be a lot sturdier structure versus a lot of wooden barns,” said Christine Malpartida, a horse owner who evacuated her horses to WEC during Hurricane Helene. “A lot of folks have wooden barns. I myself have a wooden barn.”

There are nearly 3,000 stalls at WEC, all located within concrete barns across the property. Each stall measures 12-by-14-feet and 12-by-12-feet, suitable for horses of any size, and steel sliding doors. Fans are provided in the barns for climate control.

Additionally, WEC asks evacuees to purchase bedding for the stalls from the property and two bags of shavings per horse, which cost around $10 each.

“It’s an undertaking,” Malpartida said. “I have four horses and made two trips with two horses each in my trailer. You get a little bit exhausted with the whole hurricane preparation.”

Malpartida, who lives a 14-minute drive from the equestrian center, could drop off her horses and return to check on them as needed. However, for those unable to stay at WEC, the facility offers paid services for scheduled check-ins.

For Hurricane Helene, Malpartida booked the stalls for a one-night stay. By the time she considered booking for Hurricane Milton, WEC was no longer taking reservations. She said it was the fastest she’s ever seen the facility reach capacity, which filled up 24 to 40 hours after announcing availability.

“Hindsight is twenty-twenty, but I wish I had booked my horses for Milton,” she said. “It just would have eased my anxiety around their safety.”

Danielle Stavropoulos, a self-proclaimed “horse mom” said she would do anything for her horses. “If you ever get the chance to be around a horse long enough, they can actually feel your heartbeat from over 4 feet away,” Stavropoulos said.

Stavropoulos is from Umatilla, a city in Lake County, and stayed home for Hurricane Helene, saying it was nerve wracking. When she heard Milton was projected to be stronger, she looked to WEC.

However, instead of leaving the horses at WEC and returning home, she and her friend decided to stay in the same stall with their seven horses, four kids and two dogs. While the Riding Academy lodging is free, Stavropoulos said she will book a hotel for the humans next time.

“I told my husband, ‘I’m sorry, but we’re going to break the bank if another storm comes through again,’” she said.