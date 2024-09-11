Trump backs Florida recreational weed bill

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Florida resident, says he wants marijuana legalized in the state.

Trump said as a Floridian he will be voting yes on amendment three, that if passed, would permit residents over 21 to possess, buy or consume marijuana recreationally.

However, Governor Ron Desantis continues to fight against the law before the November election.

Trulieve , one of the state’s largest medical marijuana dispensaries, has spent nearly $65 million to help get Amendment 3 passed, according to FloridaPolitics.com .

Alachua County Republican Chair Tim Marden shared his concerns about the cannabis company and the law. “I think if other Floridians knew that there was really just one major company that was behind this bill,” Marden said, “I think they would see that it's really more about corporatism versus individual rights.

On Sunday, Trump said the amendment will stop “needless marijuana arrests” and supports research on medical uses of the drug.

The law needs more than a simple majority vote to pass, requiring 60% of the vote to become law.

