United Healthcare excluding UF health facilities from network

United Healthcare is excluding University of Florida health facilities from its network, starting this week.

According to a UF Health press release, this comes after negotiations with United failed to reach an agreement on fair payment.

UF Health says this does not affect facilities in central Florida. Students who use United through UF's student insurance plan are unaffected.But for those who use it through a parent's insurance will only be able to use the UF Student Health Care Center at the Gainesville campus.

UF Health says they still want to make a deal -- but are waiting on a "fair and sustainable" offer from United.