Sheriff’s office warns Florida drivers on SunPass text scam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A new scam targeting SunPass owners is making its way around Florida via text message.

The text claims to be from SunPass, urging drivers to pay by Jan. 21 in order to “avoid excessive late fees and potential legal action on statements.” Below the message is a fraudulent link, potentially designed to steal personal information.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s office is urging citizens to not click the link.

Legitimate companies, like SunPass, will often not reach out by text message. Instead, reach out to SunPass directly, log in to your account or call their customer service directly if you have any concerns about tolls.

If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to a phishing scam, or have received a similar text message, it's best to report it to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and the Federal Trade Commission .

