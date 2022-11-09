© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
See who won Florida's 2022 Circuit 8 judge seat runoff

WUFT | By Erin Manson
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:44 AM EST
Sean Brewer won the race for Florida's 8th Judicial Circuit.
Sean Brewer

Sean Brewer beat AuBroncee Martin in the race for the 8th Judicial Circuit civil judge slot with 67% of the vote. Brewer raised around $140,000 while Martin raised around $37,000. Each candidate had the goal “to continue to serve justice, fairness and equality to the people." Current Judge Monica J. Brasington has held the position since 2013. The winner will hear civil cases, including but not limited to family law, juvenile delinquency and dependency, mental health, probate, and guardianship.
Erin Manson
Erin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
