2022 midterm elections: State House and Senate races

In addition to choosing their congressperson, senator and governor, Florida voters can elect candidates to the Florida House and Senate this November.

Each address in Florida relates to a single Florida Senate district and a single Florida House district. Voting districts for thousands of Florida voters have changed due to the state’s redistricting of the state Senate, state House and federal congressional district maps.

To find out your new voting districts, click here.



Florida House

About the Candidates

Political newcomer Hollye Merton is running against incumbent rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson for the state House of Representatives District 21 seat. In her candidate statement, Merton said she is running because she believes citizens' rights are slowly being eroded. She says she will always be steadfast voting to enhance citizens' Second Amendment rights.

Her opponent, Hinson, has more political experience as state representative for one term and former Gainesville City Commissioner from 2012 to 2015. In the state Legislature, she has been outspoken about increasing funding for public schools, creating affordable housing and strengthening gun control legislation.

About the Candidates

The newly created Florida House District 22 covers Levy, Gilchrist and the western portion of Alachua County. To learn more about the two candidates seeking to represent this new district, click here.



Florida Senate

About the Candidates

Sen. Keith Perry currently represents District 8, but due to redistricting, former Alachua County Commissioner Rodney Long is attempting to unseat the incumbent in the state Senate race for District 9 seat. Read more about the candidates here.

About the Candidates

The new Florida Senate District 11 is composed of most of Hernando, Sumter and Citrus counties, as well as a small portion of Pasco County. State Representative Blaise Ingoglia seeks to shift from his current position in the Florida House to a seat in the Florida Senate after being termed out in the House. Previously, Rep. Ingoglia served as the chairman of the Florida Republican Party for two terms. The Republican candidate is backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and his campaign has raised over $170,000 in total campaign contributions.

Green Party candidate Brian Patrick Moore entered the race on the final day of qualifying. Previously, the fringe candidate held the title of Socialist Party USA and Liberty Union Party nominee for President of the United States in the 2008 election. He is the founder of antiwar organization Nature Coast Coalition for Peace & Justice, and his campaign has raised $3,698 in total contributions.