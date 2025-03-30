How a plant festival became part of the effort to revive the city of Waldo

Members of the community are making an effort to breathe life back into Waldo.

The first annual plant festival took place Saturday at Waldo City Town Square. Vendors set up tents and sold plants and herbs, as well as other items like toys, quilts, clothing and even farm animals.

“I have watched and heard so many of my fellow Waldo residents talk about how our town is dead and nobody is doing anything,” said Wendy Vivas, who has lived in Waldo for the past eight years.

Over time, she knew the city had become known for its police department and the tickets it wrote as drivers came through speed traps. In October 2014, the police department in Waldo shut down and there has not been one since.

“There was a cop on every corner,” said Whitney Taylor, 33, a lifelong resident of Waldo.

“People come through here speeding and it's like there's nobody to slow them down. They know the cop’s gone,” she said.

Taylor was also one of the vendors at the festival and sold blow-up pools, fans, toys, heaters and more. She said her goal wasn't primarily to make money at this first event, but rather, “we’re here for the community.”

Many people have left Waldo through the years as things have changed, Taylor said.

“It’s kind of sad, but they're coming back gradually in small amounts,” she said.

Whitney Taylor standing at her booth, smiling for her love for Waldo, the city where she has spent her whole life. (Sydnie Espro/WUFT News)

For the past 30 years, Waldo has had a population range from 800 to 1,000 people. Right now, the population in Waldo is just over 850 people, according to Kim Worley, the city manager of Waldo.

Waldo Community School, where Taylor attended as a child, shut down in May 2015. Now Constellation Charter School has been open in Waldo since 2023 and is the only school within city limits.

“Once we toured this building here in Waldo, it was so beautiful and perfect. We were so thrilled to be here and we’ve just been really lucky to continue to be part of these community events like this festival,” said Nicole Robey, president of the board of directors for Constellation Charter School.

Vivas has been working with Worley and other members of the community to bring all of their ideas to life, Worley said.

Vivas started a monthly market at Veterans Park last July and is still developing more ideas.

“We are getting more vendors every month and have a good solid core group that are there every month,” she said.

Vivas is now working on the first annual sweet potato festival that is supposed to take place in the fall, she said.

“We are hopeful that things are turning around for our town,” she said.