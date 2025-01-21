Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated in Florida
A young parade participant proudly waves his "SPEECH" sign in the air during the Downtown Orlando, Fla.,, MLK Holiday Parade on Jan. 18, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Paradegoers dressed in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., insignias pose on Waldo Road during the King Celebration Annual Commemorative March and Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The local procession is the 41st annual march dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A paradegoers showcases a poster marching down East University Avenue during the King Celebration Annual Commemorative March and Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The local procession is the 41st annual march dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Michelle Richardson prays with the crowd while her grandchild stands nearby during the Stephan P. Mickle Jazz Concert at Bo Diddley Plaza on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Madi Gemme/WUFT News)
Lanard Perry, founder of the Gospel Meets Jazz Band, performs at the Stephan P. Mickle Jazz Concert at Bo Diddley Plaza on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Madi Gemme/WUFT News)
Elois Waters, founder of Ministries of Expressive Song & Dance, performs a dance tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. during the Stephan P. Mickle Jazz Concert at Bo Diddley Plaza on Friday, January 17, 2025. (Madi Gemme/WUFT News)
Martin Luther King, Jr., Commission of Florida board of directors president Rodney J. Long presents the ÒEdna M. Heart Keeper of the DreamÓ scholarship to Sante Fe High School senior Cayden Parker at the MLK Memorial Gardens on Jan. 20, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Sante Fe High School senior Cayden ParkerÕs scholarship award plaques sit before the Martin Luther King, Jr., Commission of Florida board of directors present the awards to Parker at the MLK Memorial Gardens on Jan. 20, 2024. (Ella Thompson/WUFT News)
Poinsettia Green, left, and Keturah Acevedo, right, ride the float for the Caring and Sharing Learning School's Marching Eagles in the MLK Day Parade in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Neena Beena rides a skateboard while flying a Palestinian flag during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Jan. 20 in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A 352 Marching Band sousaphone player marches down Waldo Road during the King Celebration Annual Commemorative March and Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The local procession is the 41st annual march dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Members of GainesvilleÕs Unitarian Universalist Fellowship march with banners and beat drums to celebrate Martin Luther King Day on University Avenue Monday, January 20, 2025. ÒI'm from the north, and this is a pretty small turnout for a town this big,Ó fellowship member Kay Anderson said. ÒIt makes me kind of sad.Ó (Bonny Matejowsky/WUFT News))
Kathleen Colverson, 69, walks the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with Gainesville Women for Democracy in downtown Gainesville, Fla. ÒI believe in everything Martin Luther King stood for, as far as freedom, the rights of an individual.. and bringing up the voices of oppressed people,Ó she said. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Capt. Chris Sims, 41, greeting event goers. ÒLove is stronger than anythingÉwe're all brothers and sisters,Ó he said. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)
Students of Caring and Sharing Learning School, a Gainesville charter school, march down Waldo Road during the King Celebration Annual Commemorative March and Parade in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The local procession is the 41st annual march dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A man marches in the Downtown Orlando, Fla., MLK Holiday Parade with a cardboard cut out of Martin Luther King Jr.'s head on Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Kade Sowers)
Tanya Riles (left) and Tunji Ivy (right) pack a bag of candided apples for a customer outside of the National Holiday Celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20 in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Rodney Long, the founder and president of the Martin Luther King Jr., Commission of Florida, gives a speech at the MLK Day Holiday Celebration in Gainesville, Fla., on Jan 20, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Carol Williams raises her arms during a performance by D. R. Band & Soul Fire during the National Holiday Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20 in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Marcus Thompson, president of Nu Eta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, listens to the speaker during the National Holiday Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20 in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Elois Waters leads her Ministry of Expressive Song and Dance at the MLK Day Holiday Celebration in Gainesville, Fla., on Jan 20, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Alachua County SheriffÕs Office Capt. Chris Sims offers a supporting hand to a smiling parade-goer on Waldo Road Monday January 20, 2025. ÒI absolutely love moments like this, where our community comes together É for a common cause,Ó Sims said. ÒWeÕre happy to be here.Ó (Bonny Matejowsky/WUFT News)