Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated in Florida

13 of 22 — 13 ReyhanKepic.jpg-2.JPG

Kathleen Colverson, 69, walks the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade with Gainesville Women for Democracy in downtown Gainesville, Fla. ÒI believe in everything Martin Luther King stood for, as far as freedom, the rights of an individual.. and bringing up the voices of oppressed people,Ó she said. (Reyhan Kepic/WUFT News)