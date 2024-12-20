Home at last: A Gainesville mother’s journey to homeownership

Temica Smith, an operations specialist for a waste management company and a single mother of two, wanted desperately to stop having to move from place to place in Gainesville.

After failing time after time, Smith, 47, was finally able to buy a house in October 2023, in Heartwood, a mixed-income subdivision in East Gainesville.

With three bedrooms and two baths, hers is one of 11 houses in the 34-lot development that were financed through Dreams2Reality, a program which provides eligible homebuyers up to $70,000 for their respective down payment and closing costs.

Heartwood is located on Southeast Eighth Avenue, at the former site of the Kennedy Homes, a historically Black subsidized apartment complex that burned down in 2003. The city bought the property in 2007, and the first home in the neighborhood was completed in 2021.

As Heartwood prepares for its next phase of construction, three of the 18 built homes are still available to buyers at costs ranging from $275,000 to $450,000, according to real estate agent Craig Wilburn, who is helping to manage the properties.

Smith was on a waitlist for four years before she got the house. She recently shared her journey to becoming a first-time homeowner and what the opportunity has meant to her.

Smith and her son Kione Forrest set up lights on their back patio. "It's a different feeling from being in an apartment," Forrest said. "It's more space. I can spread my wings, spread my arms." (Luena Rodriguez-Feo Vileira/WUFT News)

This Q&A has been edited for clarity.

Q: What was your living situation like before you moved to Heartwood?

A: Within the last five years, I have probably moved three times. The first time I changed locations, I was working out of town, and I forgot to renew my lease. Before I knew it, my unit was up for rent. I moved to another apartment, and its rent went up, so I found a house to rent. It was a nice house; the rent was just really expensive. I basically said, “This is it. I need a house.”

Q: What led you to apply to the Heartwood home financing program?

A: I have always wanted to own a home. I used to ride by Heartwood when it was in the beginning phases, and they first started putting the foundations down. I would ride by and say, “That’s going to be my house right there.” I knew that this single house right here was mine. I don’t know how I knew that. I don’t even know how to explain it.

Q: What happened after you filled out the Heartwood application?

A: I waited the 30 days, and then I got a letter in the mail that said essentially, “You didn’t get picked.” I was like, “What?” But it was in timing. Everything was in timing. I don’t think I was mentally ready four years ago to own a home. I’m in a different space now.

Q: What did you do after that rejection?

A: I knew that I still wanted to be a homeowner. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t know when, so I prepared myself. I worked harder. I cleaned my credit score up. I paid off old debt. I started reaching out to Realtors, and doing research to see what I could do to own a home, own property, own apartments. I was thinking of everything.

Q: And then?

A: I applied to multiple mortgage lenders to get a house, and I was denied each time. I was like, “I’m working. I don’t have any debt. My cars are paid off. Why am I getting denied?” So I was like, “OK, I’ll change it up. Let me try something else, because I’m going to own a home.” So I said, “I’m going to try something else” – and just kept getting denied. It was never discouraging. I was just like, maybe this one isn’t for me, so I’ll try something else.

Q: How did you feel when you found out you’d been selected?

A: Four years go by, and I get a call from someone representing the city one evening. She was like, “Are you ready to be a homeowner?” I was like, “This has got to be a prank or something.” The process was so quick. I got the call in September 2023. The next month, I had the keys, and I was in the house.

Q: How did that make you feel?

A: I just can’t express how grateful I am for that opportunity. The other great thing about the timing is that this house came with my refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, kitchen table and bedroom sets in each room, all provided by the city. If I would’ve gotten that first house, I would’ve had to buy everything.

Q: Does owning this home still feel as special as when you first got it?

A: A year later, it still feels special every time I put that code in to come into my house. It really is a big weight off my shoulders. I think for the first six months, I was still thinking I couldn’t paint the walls. The first four months, I didn’t have curtains up – because I was thinking I couldn’t put holes in the walls. But my kids were like, “Mom, you have to put curtains up. You can’t just be in here with no curtains.” So I was like, “Yeah, I can put curtains up. This is mine, and I can paint the walls.”

Q: Any other thoughts you wish to share about the matter?

A: When I leave this house, it will belong to my kids. They will have somewhere where they don’t ever have to move or pay rent. This is ours. No one can ever tell me, “Pack it up. Your lease is over,” or “We rented out your unit,” or “This is going back on the market.” No one can say that, and that’s a great feeling.