Matheson event remembers local civil rights hero Cora Roberson

Cora Roberson — a pioneering educator, civil rights advocate, and hidden figure known for her lifelong impact on equality, education, and the Gainesville community — was honored for her legacy at the Matheson History Museum on Wednesday.

Roberson, who died Sept. 24, 2020, dedicated her life to service, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire future generations throughout Gainesville.

A pamphlet featuring Cora Roberson’s campaign photo was distributed at the event on Wednesday at the Matheson History Museum. This resource served as a reminder of Roberson’s groundbreaking achievements and her enduring legacy in the community. (Austin Caruso/WUFT News)

One of her most significant milestones throughout her service-oriented life was becoming the first woman to run for elected office in the city of Gainesville with a visionary and trailblazing platform.

Roberson ran for a seat on the Gainesville City Commission in 1968.

“All of those things that she was advocating for, we didn’t have then. All of those things that she was advocating for, we have now,” said community leader Yvette Carter.

Roberson proposed and supported plans and initiatives such as having a more responsive government, closer city and county relations, expanding uses of federal funds, development of a park, open housing ordinances, a municipally owned bus system, and urban renewal.

She decided to run for office after a group of women one day waited for Roberson to come home from work. They told her they needed someone to run because they didn’t have anyone that would. They asked her if she would take on the responsibility.

Roberson’s response, according to Carter, was initially reluctant.

“I can’t do it because Charlie is not home, and I need to talk to Charlie first,” she told them.

Charlie was Roberson’s husband — Deacon Charlie Roberson — and the two of them led a Christian life. He agreed and stood as one of her biggest supporters throughout her campaign. She and her husband campaigned together at night and on weekends while she continued to work full-time as a teacher.

Charlie Roberson died on June 1, 2008, after 54 years of marriage.

Roberson spent a considerable amount of time during her city commission campaign having to handwrite signs and posters and individually type notices and letters.

The election went into a runoff between Roberson and former Gator athletics star Perry McGriff Jr. She lost the election by 819 votes and received 43% of the vote.

Still, Carter said, “It forever changed the Gainesville political landscape.”

After not being elected, Roberson served on one of the city’s first advisory boards in 1969.

Even though she didn’t win the election, she showed women and people of color that they could run for city seats in Gainesville, as well as positions in Alachua County and all across north central Florida.

The year after her campaign in 1969, Neil Butler became the first African American person after reconstruction to win an election in Gainesville, earning a seat on the Gainesville City Commission.

The event Wednesday featured remembrances from members of the League of Women Voters of Alachua County, her fellow Zeta Phi Beta sorority sisters and others in the Gainesville area.

Several sisters of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority gathered on Wednesday at the Matheson History Museum to honor the legacy of Cora Roberson. Their attendance highlighted the strong bond of sisterhood and commitment to preserving Roberson’s impactful contributions to the community. (Austin Caruso/WUFT News)

One of Roberson’s campaign goals was to build and develop a park where African American children could play and have fun.

After a petition from the members of Zeta Phi Beta, the City Commission unanimously voted to rename the Tumblin Creek park in her honor in November 2019.

“This made my life,” Roberson said of the honor at the time.

Her run for office was an important moment in Gainesville history, but she also did much more. She was the first African American woman to teach white students at Kirby Smith Elementary School, she was a founding member of the first black Greek-lettered organization in Alachua County and was also the first director of the Head Start program.

Her life was all about advocacy and education.

Carter said Roberson’s mother used to say, “She was born and called to teach.”