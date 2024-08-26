Melrose post office dedicated to worker who died in dog attack

Despite the sweltering heat, a crowd of almost a hundred gathered at the Melrose post office to celebrate the life and legacy of Pamela Jane Rock.

Many of her 13 older siblings, who refer to each other by name and number, spoke at the ceremony to share stories of her life of service.

Her sister Maria Rock-Risse, No. 9, remembered how Pamela Rock dedicated her life to helping others.

“Pam had a helper's heart, and she got this from her mom and dad. Service to others was just something we all learned while growing up,” Rock-Risse said.

Before her work with the post office, Pamela Rock marched in the University of Florida Gator Marching Band, taught nutrition classes for the federal Women, Infants and Children program and volunteered in Guatemala with the Peace Corps.

Rock's family members and others gather during the ceremony renaming the Melrose post office in her honor on Monday. (Kristin Moorehead/WUFT News)

Her brother Tom Rock, No. 3, recalled how their parents would manage 14 children by going through roll call.

Renaming the post office required an act of Congress, which was sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, in 2023 and signed by President Joe Biden this year.

Five dogs fatally attacked Pamela Rock in 2022 when her truck broke down on her postal route.

After her death, her siblings advocated for the Florida legislature to pass the Pam Rock Act. It would create a statewide dangerous dog database and accelerate dangerous dog investigations. The act didn’t pass this year, but the Rock siblings are hopeful to get it in front of the state again next session.

The ceremony ended with brother No. 4, Fred Rock, and the crowd singing America the Beautiful.

