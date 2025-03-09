Santa Fe Springs Celebration unites the community to protect Florida’s natural springs

The Santa Fe Springs Celebration brought the community together on Saturday to honor and educate attendees about Florida’s springs, rivers and aquifer, assets vital to the region’s environment and water supply.

Beyond the festivities, the event carried a crucial message about the state of Florida’s water resources.

The Floridan Aquifer, which supplies drinking water to 90% of Florida’s population, is under increasing pressure from human activity. Pollutants such as fertilizer, chemicals, and septic tanks all contribute to the fleeting health of the aquifer and springs.

Brenda Wells, communications director of the Florida Springs Council, reinforced the importance of community involvement in protecting these fragile ecosystems.

Around 80% of springs statewide are considered impaired due to pollution and this degradation has led to algae growth that displaces native aquatic vegetation and disrupts wildlife including manatees and fish populations, Wells said.

The Santa Fe River, home to one of the largest concentrations of springs on the planet, has faced significant challenges.

In 2015, the river’s flow dropped below the state’s legally mandated minimum flow and level. Despite this, water use permits have continued to be approved, exacerbating the problem.

“Since the last recovery strategy was put in place, zero permits have been denied and 28 new permits have been approved that have increased water use rather than decreasing it,” Wells said.

In recent years, some springs in the area have completely disappeared and no longer exist due to excessive water usage, Wells said.

“So part of what Alachua County and the Florida Springs Council do behind the scenes when we’re not putting on celebrations is work together to ensure the next recovery strategy actually restores the flow in that river,” Wells said.

Held at Poe Springs and organized by the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and the Florida Springs Council, the celebration featured a variety of activities, including live band performances, educational exhibits, craft vendors, art showcases, and even dog soccer.

The mission behind this event was to “get people out at a local spring to enjoy the springs, but also learn from all the different exhibitors here,” Stacie Greco, water conservation coordinator for Alachua County EPD, said.

For some attendees, the issue is personal. Merrillee Jipson, who lives on the Santa Fe River, expressed concerns about the future of the springs.

“I am passionate about the springs because it is where I live, work and raise my family,” Jipson said.

Jipson’s family-owned business Rum 138 provides kayak, canoe and paddle board rentals to tourists coming to explore the river and springs. The Jipson family also hosts events on their property as a way to raise and donate money to various springs conservation organizations.

“Anyone and everyone that wants to protect the springs needs to get rid of their grass,” Jipson said. “I don’t irrigate my grass, I don’t irrigate it at my property, I don’t even have a sprinkler.”

In 2013, Jipson was working alongside a group of Florida scientists, when they noticed that the Floridan Aquifer was 20 feet below normal levels, making the pressure underground lower.

“We’ve extracted so much water that rain does not put a dent in refilling what we’ve already taken out,” Jipson said. “Sinkholes are opening up because the aquifer is depleting.”

Lauren Ehlers, a pen artist from Saint Augustine, came to the spring’s celebration as a chance to show her artwork while supporting a cause that hits close to home for her.

“I’m actually from Gainesville originally so I grew up around the springs and would go tube down the river when I was younger,” Ehlers said.

Many springs conservationists hope that allowing attendees to experience the beauty of the Florida springs firsthand through lively event will make them more likely to support policies and actions that protect these natural treasures for future generations.

“When people see firsthand how special springs are, they are more likely to become interested in protecting them,” Wells said. “We all belong to this area, and therefore we bear a responsibility to keep it special.”