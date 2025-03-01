Alachua Conservation Trust celebrates grand opening of an expanded Orange Lake Overlook

The Alachua Conservation Trust held a grand opening for the newly protected and restored land of Orange Lake Overlook on Friday.

The trust has expanded the park, located off U.S. 441 south of McIntosh, from 71 acres to 156 acres. The organization also worked to expand trails to a total of three miles.

“We were scrambling, a little concerned about the potential for this being developed and turned into homes, and we didn't want to see that,” said Tom Kay, the Alachua Conservation Trust’s executive director.

With the help of community donations and loans, the trust was able to buy the land back for the community and restore its history. In the 1950s through 1984, the 300-acre hill was planted with citrus groves. For over 30 years, O.D. “Buddy” Huff Jr. and his wife managed the land and orange shop serving fresh orange juice for travelers along the highway until his death.

“The orange groves, when they were in bloom, would perfume the air,” said Cliff White, who attended the grand opening.

Guests sit on a picnic table at the top of Orange Lake Overlook in Micanopy, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, during the site's grand opening ceremony. (Photo by Kate Becker/WUFT News)

White, 78, grew up around the orange groves that filled the overlook. His grandfather worked on the property, and White remembers visiting a drive-in overlook with a view of the groves and lake as a child.

“Such a beautiful view, it was just picturesque,” he said. “I’m glad to see it preserved.”

White, who now lives in Chiefland, drove out to the event to enjoy the view once again.

After Huff’s death and a freeze in 1984, the land was leased for cattle. Its new owners were a farmer and a pharmacist from Ft. Lauderdale. After watching South Florida become increasingly developed over the years, they wanted to ensure that the land was never developed and worked with the Alachua Conservation Trust to sell the land.

“They were really willing to work with us,” Kay said. “We are trying to keep the rural character of this place intact.”

Tom Kay, the executive director of the Alachua Conservation Trust, cuts the ribbon signaling the opening of the expanded Orange Lake Overlook in Micanopy, Fla. Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Photo by Kate Becker/ WUFT News)

Kay said the goals of the expansion are to protect the environmentally sensitive land, the culture and historical background, and provide recreational activities for the community to enjoy.

“We live in a wonderful community that… realizes the importance of conserving these places so I'm really grateful to you all,” Kay told the more than 70 people at the grand opening.

Natalie Lyons volunteers every weekend to take care of the butterfly garden at Orange Lake Overlook.

“It's like church, but better,” she said.

She watched the work done to make the new land ready for public use. She said it's her favorite part of the week, adding that she enjoyed walking the new trails before they were open to the public.

The trust's next steps are to work toward renovating the former citrus shop into a citrus museum, art gallery and visitor center. It also hopes to make space for a center for public use, retreats or weddings in the future.